Former 'Today' host Hoda Kotb recommends this 'incredibly life-changing book'

She loves Brianna Wiest's 'The Pivot Year' so much that she reportedly gifted it to her NBC coworkers.

Hoda Kotb made a major change this year, and this book could motivate you to do the same. (Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb has officially left Today, and we can't help but wonder if one of her favorite books helped her come to her decision. The television and podcast host has recommended The Pivot Year by Brianna Wiest on her podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, in several interviews over the past year and reportedly even gifted copies to Today show staff. The book is filled with 365 meditations and inspirational passages to motivate you to make a change or start a project — or, you know, quit your two-decade-long job as a morning television host to focus on your family and potentially launch a wellness app.

"It was one of those things I just couldn’t keep to myself. I wanted everyone to feel the way this book made me feel," Hoda said about gifting it to her friends and coworkers.

Amazon 'The Pivot Year' by Brianna Wiest Kotb has recommended the book several times over the last year and said on her podcast, "I just couldn’t keep [it] to myself. I wanted everyone to feel the way this book made me feel." $18 at Amazon

Kotb even sat down with Wiest to talk with the author on her podcast, telling her that her book was "so incredibly life-changing."

The Pivot Year offers guidance for anyone in a "pivot period" who wants to become a better version of themselves. The book's description reads: "If you’re in a pivot period — if you’re still bridging the space between where you are and where you want to be — remember that the person you’re becoming is already within you. The journey is convincing your mind to act consistently on what your heart already knows it wants to do."

Essentially, the idea is that you read one passage a day either in the morning before you get up or at night before you go to bed. The passages are brief, just about half a page or one big paragraph. You can meditate along with it or read it and go about your routine, it's your choice.

Since it was published in April 2023, it has become an Amazon bestseller and received worldwide acclaim. And on Amazon, 83% of reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

"It has quickly become one of the most valuable books in my collection," said one reader. "I find myself going back to it again and again for inspiration and guidance. ... When I’m facing a big life decision or just looking for a fresh perspective, this book offers insightful advice that helps me refocus and rethink my approach. ... The book’s tone is encouraging yet realistic, which I really appreciate. It feels like the author is speaking directly to you, offering support during times of change."

"This is a wonderful book," wrote another reviewer at the end of 2024. "I found reading my daily page to be a great start to the day, so kept the book on hand at my work desk. Each page is normally quite short, sometimes just a sentence or two, so it’s a quick daily read. It gets me into a thoughtful and motivated mindset for the day. Might just restart it again in 2025!"

If you've made it your goal to read more this year, this is an easy book to tackle. And it might just motivate you to hit the rest of your New Year's resolutions too.

Amazon 'The Pivot Year' by Brianna Wiest Kotb is not the only fan. This book of everyday meditations is an Amazon top-seller. "If you are looking for a book to boost your confidence and self-esteem, while also validating your thoughts and feelings, this book is it!" wrote one Amazon shopper. $18 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.