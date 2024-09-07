You can get a free Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut on Saturday. Here's how.

If you're looking for a free sweet treat this weekend, Krispy Kreme may be the destination for you.

The doughnut chain unveiled a new collection of Barbie-themed doughnuts earlier this week in celebration of the doll's 65th birthday, and as part of the promotion the company is also giving away free doughnuts.

Four all-new doughnuts featuring "unique designs and fabulous flavors inspired by Barbie" are available at participating shops for a limited time.

All customers who wear pink and visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop on Saturday, Sept. 7 can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per customer in-shop and via drive-thru only, according to a news release from Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with the Barbie brand on a new doughnut collection that celebrates the brand's 65th anniversary.

What flavors are in the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection?

The collection, called the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection, comes in a limited-edition custom box and features:

Barbie Pink Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar and topped with Barbie sunglasses.

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud.

Barbie Berries 'n Kreme Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie heart.

Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Barbie Sweet 6th sprinkles.

“Barbie and Krispy Kreme are two brands that immediately spark joy and elicit sweet memories,” said Meredith Norrie, vice president of global licensing and consumer products for Mattel, in the news release. "Krispy Kreme is the perfect partner to join us, inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite."

Collaboration also includes limited-edition Barbie Fashionista dolls

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has "special treats for randomly selected fans," including a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls, according to the news release.

The dolls will include customized Krispy Kreme accessories, including a Krispy Kreme paper hat, and Krispy Kreme says it also will include a custom Barbie x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket with each doll.

There are two ways to enter for a chance to win the dolls and jackets:

On Sept. 4 through Sept. 6, any fan who comments and tags a friend on the Barbie x Krispy Kreme social competition post on Krispy Kreme’s social channels – @krispykreme on Instagram – will be entered into a separate giveaway for a chance to win.

On Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase a Barbie x Krispy Kreme dozen at participating Krispy Kreme shops and scan their Krispy Kreme Rewards app at checkout will be automatically entered in a giveaway for a chance to win. Krispy Kreme Rewards members may also enter without a purchase. See the official rules for details.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Saturday: What to know