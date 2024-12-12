Free paint scheme aims to stop DIY waste

More than 20 people have used a paint recycling scheme in Lincolnshire in its first week.

Grantham's waste recycling centre now offers a Community RePaint store.

People can drop off opened or unwanted tins and those which can be reused are available to others for free.

Lincolnshire County Council said it planned to do the same at other sites next year.

Executive councillor for waste Daniel McNally said: "Each year around 50 million litres of paint are thrown away across the UK and we get a fair amount of nearly-new and sometimes unopened paint dropped off at our recycling centres in Lincolnshire.

"Through this scheme, we're stopping a lot of this paint going to waste by allowing people to come along and take what they might need."

Anyone wanting to donate or collect from the store should speak to a member of staff on site. Most types of paint would be accepted.

Community RePaint is a UK wide network, sponsored by Dulux, with more than 80 schemes nationally.

Opened and unwanted tins of paint are available for free [Lincolnshire County Council]

Councillor McNally added: "If you've got a smaller job that needs doing, or something you just want to give a new lease of life to, this could save you some money on buying new.

"Alongside our successful Reuse Shop at Tattershall, this is another way we're thinking differently about our waste, trying to reduce the amount we throw away and reuse items as many times as possible."

Grantham is the first to offer the service in Lincolnshire, with more planned at other household waste recycling centres in the county in 2025.

