Friday the 13th freebies: Feel lucky with deals from Krispy Kreme, Wendy's

Friday the 13th is commonly known as the universal day of bad luck.

However, some businesses are hoping to make customers feel lucky this year by offering deals and discounts on the spooky date, which occurs at least once per year.

Both Krispy Kreme and Wendy's have deals lined up to help ease your fears if you are a superstitious person that fears the day.

Here's what to know about the freebies and how to get them.

Krispy Kreme deal: 13 cent doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price, the company told USA TODAY.

The offer is available Friday at participating shops with a limit of one dozen per customer in-shop and when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website using promo code "13."

Wendy's: Free fries

Wendy's is offering Wendy's Rewards members a free any size hot and crispy fries with any purchase in the app. Customers can also get a small Frosty for $1 through the end of the month.

How did Friday the 13th get its unlucky reputation?

According to National Geographic Kids, the exact origins of when Friday the 13th became thought of as unlucky are unknown, however it "likely comes from the Christian religion."

"For example, in the Bible, Judas — a person who is said to have betrayed Jesus — was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. Also in the Bible, many unfortunate things happened on Fridays," according to National Geographic Kids.

Dr. Phil Stevens, retired anthropology professor from the University at Buffalo and author of a book titled "Rethinking the Anthropology of Magic and Witchcraft: Inherently Human", spoke with USA TODAY last year about the holiday and why it is an example of "magical thinking."

Stevens said that he likes to think of the superstition around Friday the 13th as an example of magical thinking. He said that magical thinking is when someone believes is there is a causal relationship between two things that are otherwise unrelated. For example, Friday and 13 together take on a different quality when they fall on the same day.

He also said he thinks of it as a taboo, as superstition has a negative connotation, even when someone uses it to describe their own belief.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Friday the 13th deals: Krispy Kreme, Wendy's offer freebies