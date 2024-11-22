From the 2024 CMA Awards to the Governors Awards, vote on best and worst celebrity red carpet fashion of the week

Plus with numerous movie premieres over the past few days, see some of the most interesting looks A-list stars have been wearing.

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and more wore interesting looks this week. (Photos via Getty Images)

Between the 2024 CMA Awards, this year's Governors Awards and numerous movie premieres this past week, it's easy to say we red carpet fashion lovers have been fully nourished. From soft greens and bright blues, to dramatic blacks and fire-hot reds, events were full of beautiful colours over the past few days.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ditched the main colours of their Wicked characters for a show-stopping entrance at their London movie premiere this week. Moreover, Megan Moroney and Shaboozey attended the 58th annual CMA Awards in Nashville in top-notch style, while Danielle Deadwyler and Saoirse Ronan dressed to the nines.

On the other hand, both the CMA Awards and Governors Awards had some unfortunate fashion misses, with stars like Nicole Kidman, Kacey Musgraves, Pamela Anderson and Colbie Caillat stepping out in disappointing looks. Additionally, Kristin Chenoweth lost a bit of her charm at her movie premiere this week.

So, Yahoo Canada readers, who do you think were the best and worst-dressed celebrities of this week? Below, cast your vote for both categories, and read more about some of the red carpet moments that have recently graced our screens.

BEST DRESSED: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Wicked: Part One European premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on Nov. 18 in London. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Maybe putting two celebrities under one best dressed slot isn't entirely fair to the other contenders in this fashion poll, but Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo both looked magical at the European premiere of Wicked: Part One this week.

Grande, 31, wore a custom chartreuse tulle gown from Ralph Lauren for the London event on Monday, ditching the signature pink of her character Glinda. On the other hand, Erivo, 37, tucked away Elphaba's green hue for a black velvet dress from Schiaparelli that featured a blinged-out leg.

WORST DRESSED: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman might be winning Hollywood right now, but there's no way the 57-year-old actress was escaping the worst dressed list this week. For the Governors Awards in Los Angeles this past Sunday, the Babygirl actress wore a black backless Celine dress that was more or less fine.

The piece featured a cute open shoulder and bedazzled neckpiece moment. But it's the Australian movie star's seemingly-rushed hairstyle that unfortunately pushed her into a messy disaster.

BEST DRESSED: Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20 in Nashville. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Megan Moroney might've caught the attention of some trolls after attending the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday, but in my opinion, the singer looked divine in royal blue. The 27-year-old New Artist of the Year winner walked the red carpet in Nashville wearing a strapless mermaid gown from Cristian Siriano that featured a full organza skirt.

WORST DRESSED: Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20 in Nashville. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

Kacey Musgraves was so close to elegance at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday, but her periwinkle Georges Hobeika dress veered on the side of Big Bird. While the 36-year-old singer's denim dress adorned with numerous crystals looked stunning, the heavy-looking feathered long sleeves were too much. Plus, the lack of jewelry in the Grammy-winning artist's ensemble was simply a poor choice here.

BEST DRESSED: Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler at the premiere Of Netflix's The Piano Lesson at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Nov. 19 Los Angeles. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Danielle Deadwyler has been killing the fashion game as she promotes The Piano Lesson, and the Schiaparelli look she wore at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday was iconic. The 42-year-old actress shimmered in the strapless black dress, which featured numerous silver teardrop-shaped embellishments. The look was complete with long sheer gloves, black heels and a short curly bob.

WORST DRESSED: Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth at Netflix's Our Little Secret New York screening at The Paris Theatre on Nov. 18. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

It's hard to hate on Kristin Chenoweth, but the bright red PVC jumpsuit she wore to a New York screening of Our Little Secret on Monday was a mega-miss. The strapless ensemble from The New Arrivals looked ill-fitting on the 56-year-old Broadway legend. But at least she flashed a pearly-white smile that exuded full-on happiness.

BEST DRESSED: Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Finally, Saoirse Ronan has attended an event wearing a look that's to die for. The 30-year-old actress stepped out in a custom mint blue strapless dress from Louis Vuitton for the Governors Awards this past Sunday; it was a piece that easily could've went into loofah territory, but taking a risk seemed to have paid off for the Blitz star.

WORST DRESSED: Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson's choice to embrace her natural, makeup-free beauty is a wonderful breath of fresh air in Hollywood, but the ensemble she wore to the Governors Awards this past Sunday was far, far away from glamorous. The 57-year-old actress wore a black Giorgio Armani outfit that looked frumpy and resembled pyjamas, making it appear as if she just rolled out of bed and stumbled upon the Los Angeles event.

BEST DRESSED: Shaboozey

Shaboozey at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20 in Nashville. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

We should probably stop praising men for doing the bare minimum, but whenever a male star walks a red carpet in something other than a boring black suit, I can't help screaming "more, more, more!" Shaboozey attended the CMA Awards on Wednesday wearing a mint green Western-inspired suit and black shirt that easily made the singer look like a star.

The outfit featured black jewel trimmings, floral designs and his name printed on the back. The 29-year-old singer even completed his look with black shimmering Crocs.

WORST DRESSED: Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20 in Nashville. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Colbie Caillat pushed the boundaries of fashion a bit too far at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, showing up to the Nashville event wearing an asymmetrical thigh-high slit gown that just slightly missed the mark. The black dress was sultry, but took away all focus from the 39-year-old singer with a silver, glittering chainmail-style moment on questionable parts of the outfit.

