Frosty fingers? This portable hand warmer is 'a savior' and it's just $25

We love a winter wonderland. But an afternoon spent sledding, snowball-fighting and ice skating (or just watching!) can turn your fingers into popsicles. And sometimes mittens or rubbing your hands together isn't enough to keep them from going numb. But we've found a solution: the popular Beskar Rechargeable Hand Warmer.

Amazon Beskar Rechargeable Hand Warmer This handy device uses 5200mAh of power to heat up instantly with the touch of a button. It's double-sided, so you get all-over warmth whenever you need it. $25 at Amazon

Do you like having cold hands? Exactly. Beskar's hand warmer is designed to help when you're spending serious time out in the cold and your gloves just aren't cutting it. It's beyond simple to use: Just pull it out of your pocket, flip it on and enjoy. The heater has a smooth, easy-grip surface for your comfort.

This "handy" tool offers up to 12 hours of warmth on a single charge and heats up in just three seconds. It can be set to low (95-108 degrees Fahrenheit), medium (108-118°F) or high (118-131°F).

Once you're done using it, just plug it into a USB-C wall charger and put it in your pocket for the next time. Choose from seven different shades: Black, Blue, Blackish Green, Coral, Gray, Pink and Purple.

Don't Bescared: It will automatically shut off if the temperature rises above 131 degrees Fahrenheit. (Amazon)

More than 2,800 five-star fans rave about the Beskar's toasty pleasures.

A happy customer called the Beskar hand warmers "a savior." They added: "I have Raynaud's [Syndrome] so, especially in winter, my fingers turn as white as paper and are ice cold! I love that it is rechargeable. I can take it on the go and don't have to worry about batteries." Yet another satisfied shopper said they like to use the warmer while watching their child play soccer. "It heats up quickly and has a variety of settings," they said. "I like it so much, I will be gifting them to friends and family that are cold-natured like me."

"My husband has mild neuropathy, and his fingers get cold easily," wrote a loving wife. "This little gadget is easy to use for a quick warm-up when needed. Be careful as the hot setting does get pretty hot! We also like that it stays charged for a few days with light use (a few minutes in the evening if the house is chilly)."

"One will do the job for sure but it’s super convenient to stash one in each jacket pocket and go about your business," shared a five-star fan. "Plus, sharing is caring. Not too bulky! If you don’t like to be cold, no more trying to warm up your hands awkwardly in public. Battery life was not meant to be used for 6 hours straight, but I’ll take what I can get. Game changer for sure."

Amazon Beskar Rechargeable Hand Warmer Wanna steer clear of basic black? Get your mitts on one of the more colorful options, like this frosty blue number. They're all rechargeable! $25 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.