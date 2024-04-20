What fruits are in season right now? Find these spring picks at a farmer's market near you

Americans don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables as it is, and keeping up with what's in season can present even more of a challenge.

But the payoff is big – seasonal produce is generally less expensive, tastier and more nutritious because it’s picked at peak ripeness, says Tiffany Chung, the director of education at Foodwise, a nonprofit based in California.

Buying local, seasonal produce is also better for the environment, though it’s just one small step in creating a more sustainable diet.

What fruit is in season right now?

Produce seasonality varies from state to state – what’s in season varies across the country.

You can check for seasonal produce in your area by using this interactive Seasonal Food Guide, which uses data from the Natural Resources Defense Council as well as state departments of agriculture and university extension programs throughout the U.S.

According to Chung, the best way to see what’s in season is to visit your local farmer’s market, which they call “highly seasonal places.”

“You’ll actually see the rotation of different produce that’s in season and then you can carry that on to whatever place that you do shop,” Chung says. Growers and sellers can also instruct you how to use unfamiliar seasonal produce in your meals.

Chung uses a quick trick to estimate what's in season. We sometimes forget that fruits and vegetables are also plants, she says, and plants grow differently throughout the year as conditions change.

What fruits are spring fruits?

“What fruits and veggies are more closely aligned to flowers or things that are sprouting?” Chung asks. “(In California), we’ve got a lot of delicate greens that are available in the springtime, we’ve got peas, pea shoots, garlic scapes, the flowers of different onions … or broccoli flowers. We’re thinking about things that are just about ready to grow.”

That image might translate to vegetables a little more easily, but there are plenty of fruits in season during the spring as well. Here’s what the USDA broadly lists as seasonal, though this may differ by location. For more specific information, check your area on the Seasonal Food Guide.

Apples

Apricots

Avocados

Bananas

Kiwifruit

Lemons

Limes

Pineapples

Strawberries

What fruits are summer fruits?

During summertime in North America, the heat is cranked up and we’ve got a lot more sunlight to go around. It’s the perfect time for a refreshing fruit smoothie to cool you down. Chung looks to produce that requires a lot of sun to grow, like stone fruits like plums, peaches and cherries.

The USDA notes these fruits are seasonal during the summer, though this may differ by location. For more specific information, check your area on the Seasonal Food Guide.

Apples

Apricots

Avocados

Bananas

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cherries

Honeydew Melon

Lemons

Limes

Mangos

Peaches

Plums

Raspberries

Strawberries

Tomatillos

Tomatoes

Watermelon

What fruits are fall fruits?

Fall is a transitional season, and Chung taps into fall holidays when thinking of seasonal produce. Think apples and pumpkins for Halloween and potatoes and squash for Thanksgiving.

The USDA lists these as fall seasonal fruits, though this may differ by location. For more specific information, check your area on the Seasonal Food Guide.

Apples

Bananas

Cranberries

Grapes

Kiwifruit

Lemons

Limes

Mangos

Pears

Pineapples

Pomegranates

Raspberries

What fruits are winter fruits?

Root vegetables and hearty greens thrive in the winter months because of the cold temperatures and less sunlight.

“It’s cold, things are going to grow underground,” Chung says.

But there are some exceptions. Oranges, for example, are often associated with sunshine and warm weather, but they actually peak over the winter months.

Here’s what the USDA lists as seasonal in winter. This may differ from your local offerings. For more specific information, check your area on the Seasonal Food Guide.

Apples

Avocados

Bananas

Grapefruit

Kiwifruit

Lemons

Limes

Oranges

Pears

Pineapples

Pomegranates

