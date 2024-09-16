What the full moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces means for your star sign

Full Moons are a time for releasing and relinquishing. If you have an excess in your life, this is the time for it to go down the drain. Through silent meditation, exchanging of thoughts, or spiritual practice, Full Moons are a point when we can let go. September’s Full Moon in Pisces is an astrological hint to reminisce about how much you've grown. Following Western astrology, these new and complete Moon guides are monthly reminders to set and review your intentions. Your horoscope is a rudimentary prompt for self-reflection.

Pisces represents endless freedom. Just like fish can swim in the sea without ever reaching the shore, Pisces energy can best be understood by giving attention to things that know no bounds. Just like our breath adds to air and the Sun lights up our galaxy, the waves of Piscean compassion seem to know no bounds.

When the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces occurs on 18th September, 2024, we all need to let go of control. You can't force what is meant to be. This Full Moon is loosely coupled with the North Node in Aries, representing our emotional need to prioritise ourselves. Trust that there is no need to try to influence, manipulate, or control the outcome — how would trying to do so benefit you in any way? Many of you may carry elastic hearts within your chest, which you allow to be pulled and overextended whenever your compassion justifies it. Please consider your ability to set and maintain limits and boundaries. Softly practice saying “No” while looking at yourself in the mirror. "No" can become one of the most attractive statements if you commit to speaking up for yourself.

During this Full Moon, the Moon is separating from the grips of Saturn in Pisces and entering the gentle but potentially toxic embrace of Neptune in Pisces. Both the Moon and Neptune are at peace within the lines of Pisces. At best, this astrological transit can allow you to acknowledge life’s unexpected surprises and intellectual challenges. Some of you may be mourning a separation, and nearly all may experience a relatively small loss. Try as you may to let go of your emotions through dysfunction and action, you will still be left to clean up the mess you’ve made. This transit could leave you feeling uncomfortable for weeks. Let it. Since this is an eclipse, remember that everything that is unfolding is an canon event, and neither you nor I can get in the way. Take care.

Dreams represent our subconscious, bringing reality to our attention. For example, if you find yourself dreaming of a sick baby animal, consider the health of yourself and your community. When we dream, there is a chance that we’re welcoming coveted messages from our higher selves. Will you take time to interpret your psyche or play life in chaos mode?

Opening your doors to just anyone may result in you catching a few strays. Try to minimise your need for curiosity and greed; what may seem fun might come with more challenging lessons than necessary. Bring yourself back to basics and enjoy what is within your reach. Why learn the same lesson twice?

Your career may be taking you far off track, Gemini. You seem to be putting up a fight to thrive in your profession, however, are you sure that your role allows you to have the social connections you desire? Take this Full Moon as an opportunity to disconnect from what could be and ensure you’re committed to the person you’re becoming. Turning back gets more difficult the further you go.

Fitting in when you know that it's not worth compromising your integrity may affect you for a long time, Cancer. Be sure that when you're synthesising information, you’re critically organising what you’ve learned. Remember, speaking up can be more potent than stepping away.

Consider muting any and all relationship and intimacy “gurus” for the next couple of weeks. Your open mind might be open to hearing new perspectives, but please be careful what information you accept as your truth. When intimacy is appropriate for you, connections will flow like water; there’s no need to force the direction of the stream.

Your friends are their own people, and as a result, you have no authority over them. The basis of a secure attachment is the quality of the connection shared with a person. If you find yourself trying to improve or correct your friends, perhaps you need to reevaluate how you bond with others. At best, you'll feel secure within your relationships; at worst, the eclipse will mark a time of releasing former bonds.

You might be forcing your hand in a way that harms you more than anyone around you. Libra, having good intentions is only half of doing well. The other half is a willingness to respond to another person's needs. You can assert your boundaries only when pushed beyond your reasonable limits. Lamenting your disappointment is ineffective; change begins with action.

Maybe you’re growing and changing, Scorpio. As you begin to put yourself out there and surround yourself with people who are closer in alignment with you, you’re also being challenged to release what no longer serves you. Vice and villains will only ever seduce you away from your long-term goals. And trust, your goals are well within reach.

Home has a way of evolving, changing, moving, shaking, and developing into the version of is that satisfies our souls. You may be making a sense of home where you are right now, but try to avoid getting too attached to what home feels like. A few of you may need to make uncomfortable moves, whether it's moving from a comfortable relationship that no longer aligns with you or moving to a new location (like a new yoga studio, apartment, or new co-working space).

Bad habits share time and space with normalised dysfunction. Capricorn, what may be normal for someone else may be disruptive to you, and ultimately, only you can decide what’s best for you in the long term. Over-intellectualising your vices is a surefire way to betray your boundaries. Put your foot down and be decisive.

Aquarius, your desire to enjoy intellectual stimulation can distract you from your need for transformation. Your success does not define you, and while you're seeking stability and trophies, try to avoid getting too occupied by the need for external validation. Opinions and items will never fulfil you. Your ability to confidently stand by the values that make up your personhood will fuel you.

Pisces, what’s another ego death to you? You're a great observer, and your endless compassion and hilarious personality can attract others to you. Your creative sass is an inspiration. You have the power to uplift moods and help people feel connected to you. At this time, you may feel a bit in survival mode. Let go of the expectation of others to show love to you in the same way you do them. Just be a version of yourself that you enjoy, and the rest will fall into place.

