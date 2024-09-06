The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humor lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

My 9yo on holding a very new baby: "she is so cute... the size of four rats 🥰" — sarah (@sarahradz_) September 3, 2024

My youngest son is so hilarious dawg, whenever he gets hungry he sits in his favorite cabinet and points at the stove lol this is his way of telling me to cook 😂 pic.twitter.com/hgKMEfV6tU — U. (@uniqueblessed) September 2, 2024

Parents, please be aware of potentially dangerous messaging in music your kids listen to. In Daniel Tiger's "Clothes On, Eat Breakfast" song about getting ready for school, (aka word of law to 3yos) NO MENTION is made of going potty before leaving the house. In this essay I will — Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) September 4, 2024

What did parents do before smart phones, hold their babies with two hands or something? — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) September 5, 2024

Obsessed with when babies see a younger baby and say “baby!” Like girl, ur the Spider-Man meme right now — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 1, 2024

My toddler found out he was going for his 2nd day of preschool today, as my wife was driving him there, and he said “NOOO ! I don’t want to see more people !”



I think he’s ready for adulthood, folks. — My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) September 5, 2024

me: [grabbing a coke zero I bought with my own money inside my own home]



11: just so you know that's your second coke of the night. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) September 4, 2024

Our family group chat is mostly just me sending out the access code that was just texted to me so someone can log into one of my accounts. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 5, 2024

Hope one day my kids appreciate all the sacrifices I've made for them. Like all the birthday parties I've taken them where I was forced to make small talk with ppl I don't know. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 3, 2024

If you’re wondering what a mom brain is I just looked for the milk in the microwave. — @itssherifield (@itssherifield) September 3, 2024

A 7-year-old told me that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke up and I said no they didn't and she said yes they did, should I be an adult and let this go or should I be right which I actually am — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) August 31, 2024

I told a kid he’s Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs and he looked me dead in the eye and called me old.



Well, what he said is: what’s that? — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) September 1, 2024

My kid has been collecting money she finds around the house for years, I was short some cash and she let me borrow some, as long as I repay her, so now I owe her money for borrowing my money. Is it too soon to enroll her in business school? — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 5, 2024

My kid just brought home his book fair catalog so RIP my bank account — meghan (@deloisivete) September 3, 2024

I did the brave thing: I ordered just two pictures of my kid from the school picture package. — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 5, 2024

My kids love the beach, they just hate the part where they get wet and/or sandy — Dad Pickup Line (@dadpickupline) September 2, 2024

I started cooking dinner, and my 7yo paused in her playing, gave me a hard side eye, and opened the window in anticipation of smoke. That burn is worse than anything I could do to the food, y’all. — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) September 3, 2024

Me in my 20s: I WANNA GROW SOMETHING WILD AND UNRULY



Me in my 40s with three kids: not like that — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) August 31, 2024

Wife: [putting frozen strawberries into blender]



Child: Ooooh making smoothies?



Wife: [emptying bottle of wine into blender]: Kind of. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 4, 2024

