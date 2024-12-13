The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 7-13)

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded as X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

having a sister is so much fun like i can just facetime her and be like Hi I’m eating an english muffin right now and she’ll be like No way me too that’s wild and then we talk for 3 hours — latke (@latkedelrey) December 8, 2024

resisting the urge to add “not ugly” after typing anything into the etsy search bar — jess (@abolish_jess) December 9, 2024

it’s always the loser prescriptions that are ready for pick up at CVS. like i don’t even want that one — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) December 11, 2024

please don’t invite me over if you have a leather couch that’s peeling. i will peel it some more when you’re not looking — ً (@sonoreid) December 11, 2024

Got too high and tried to do research pic.twitter.com/uMkeJCJVAf — Morgan 🇵🇸 (@8bitfunk) December 12, 2024

Not how you use a semicolon https://t.co/U5ZUor9sB7 — Andrea More (@amore_orless) December 7, 2024

This cat looks like a Brian, 48, single and looking for fun pic.twitter.com/o7Jo5BRymf — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) December 9, 2024

ngl Stanley Tucci I have been better but appreciate this regardless https://t.co/tti3PmprB2 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 10, 2024

there’s a when harry met sally sale going on in brooklyn pic.twitter.com/WLhBaiXCPp — bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) December 10, 2024

not to self diagnose but i think i have the christmas spirit — via (@atrophicbtrfly) December 8, 2024

I wish work had let us know we’d be taking headshots at the holiday party before I came in dressed like a lost victorian child pic.twitter.com/P63tBmH8ye — asherah (@e_asherah) December 12, 2024

man of the house (firstborn daughter) — jynx (@jynxbby) December 8, 2024

Target be like spend $30,000 and get a $5 gift card with target circle ❤️🫶🏽 — bria celest (@55mmbae) December 10, 2024

All this town does is betray Italians https://t.co/BX9yV85WfK — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) December 10, 2024

controversial take but I can’t stand when people post “lmk if you want a holiday card from us!” on social media and give a link to fill out your address. NO. You tell ME if you think I’m WORTHY of your holiday card and then YOU do the painstaking work of collecting my address — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) December 9, 2024

Brutal that the headlines keep saying “Ivy League graduate” because editors believe the public wouldn’t recognize Penn — Rachel Premack (@rrpre) December 10, 2024

lmao imagine how annoyed he must have been that it took the cops three entire days to find the extremely good joke he left specifically for them https://t.co/SQDeJduxvb — Ashley Feinberg (ashleyfeinberg.bsky.social) (@ashleyfeinberg) December 8, 2024

Periods are dramatic for no reason … all this commotion for ONE egg? Be so serious rn — Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) December 10, 2024

tried to touch grass for one hour and they’ve found the CEO assassin, his twitter, goodreads, birth chart, cousin, album of an indian wedding he attended (?), hiking pictures, sexual orientation, family history jeez I love this app — mushh deng (@mushhpit) December 9, 2024

this is how i felt after the election https://t.co/L3X5F293Al — The Ginger Swindler (recovering sixers fan) (@lilydsmith) December 10, 2024

Note to self: When noting that someone canceled a meeting due to a death in the family/funeral, don’t abbreviate as “death/fun”. — redyellowgreendance 💃🏻 (@RYGdance) December 11, 2024

Delta is asking people to voluntarily bump themselves and take the next flight. The current offer is $1,000. My demand is $765 million plus signing bonus and an escalator clause. — Kelley Franco (@threeinningfan) December 11, 2024

my reps have advised me to remain silent xx pic.twitter.com/efj5QVT5Eq — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) December 10, 2024

gracie abrams is a lowercase name. Taylor Swift is capitalized. noah kahan lowercase. Sabrina Carpenter capitalized. maisie peters lowercase — pamela 🎡✨ (@tisthepamseason) December 12, 2024

Luigi Mangione sounds like what JK Rowling would name an Italian character — April Glick Pulito ⸆⸉ 🤠 (@aprilglick all socials) (@aprilglick) December 9, 2024

PERSON WHO HAD TWO EXPERIENCES: it's like there's this dichotomy — masha (@MashaParty) December 8, 2024

Joe Burrow is dressed like Terminal 1 at Ohare. pic.twitter.com/D4kYqMPSFf — Alexis (@TheNotoriousLEX) December 10, 2024

I’m convinced that if I ever actually caught up on all my laundry my clothes wouldn’t fit in my closet — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) December 7, 2024

Stretching isn’t doing enough I need to be put in a Contraption — Agita Christie (@pagan_hoetry) December 12, 2024

I always think about uma thurman calling ethan hawke her favourite ex and the interviewer saying didn’t he cheat on you with the nanny and uma being like omggggg who caaaaaares — re: emma (@evemmore) December 10, 2024

To Dad and his latest dollybird who we all hate pic.twitter.com/yyTPGUV0br — katie (@pipterino) December 8, 2024

i love how it’s common knowledge that all humans are terrible at age two. like ya she’s just in her evil phase she’ll grow out of it — chase (@_chase_____) December 10, 2024

Today I smelled the most beautiful perfume in the world and then I discovered it costs almost a months worth of rent and I had to smile and nod with tears in my eyes as the lady talked me through each note — Megi (@reaIsnowhite) December 11, 2024

I be wanting my package as soon as I order it — khya (@makhhya) December 10, 2024

ughhhhh I didn't fix my entire life this weekend FUCK — liz (@lizboyfanclub) December 8, 2024

