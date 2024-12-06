The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded as X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

i miss calling ur friends on landlines. there was something special about having to talk to someone u feared (ur friends mom) before talking to someone u want to jump on the trampoline with (ur friend) — chase (@_chase_____) December 3, 2024

I was buying a Christmas tree and I asked the helper if he thought the needles looked healthy enough to last until Christmas and he said “I really don’t know because I’m only 17.” — erin chack (@ErinChack) December 2, 2024

they need to invent a dishwasher with a window on it. i have to know what goes on in there — trash jones (@jzux) December 3, 2024

guys I’m not able to take a screenshot of my spotify wrapped but it’s full of super niche underground alt critically acclaimed artists that none of you have probably ever heard of I pinky promise — anoushka (@addera11ange1) December 4, 2024

The person at Apple who designed the new layout for the photos app should be imprisoned — Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) December 2, 2024

They should do a Calculator App Wrapped where it shows you the dumbest calculations you did this year. Real moron stuff like 20% off 20, or 1x8, or 6+9 — Ciara Knight (@Ciara_Knight) December 5, 2024

sorry to the cvs worker for making it awkward when i asked you where the contact solution was and you said i don’t know and started briskly walking around i didn’t realize you were running away from me for multiple aisles i thought you were gonna help me look 💔 — j*sh o’conn*r propagandist (@SPLENDOR1999) December 4, 2024

I’m probably really late to this…. But have they all put each other’s coats on by accident? pic.twitter.com/nfqHih6lIt — Sian Hewitt (@Sian_Hewitt89) December 1, 2024

[Lying awake in bed at 11 PM] Tomorrow I’m going to change completely — pris (@pwiscila) December 5, 2024

planning a wedding while being allergic to That cursive font is actually a nightmare i fear — baseballmode jos (@nosiejaron) December 2, 2024

Every day I wait for an email that says “you’re in BIG trouble and everyone is mad at you” — Natalie (@jbfan911) December 4, 2024

These look like gossip girl promo shots https://t.co/n4cJuCBA43 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) December 5, 2024

high school crushes were crazy because why was i running around the whole school to get a glimpse of someone — ً (@reidoona) December 1, 2024

I have no desire to work now. I had five days off in a row where I dined at a feast and was entertained at a cinema. I have flown too high to return to a laptop. — Carmely Sandiego (@orangecrushable) December 2, 2024

This is possibly the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me pic.twitter.com/XLlNFJSpep — megan (@neckdeepslive) December 4, 2024

When something says it needs 2 minutes in the microwave but 40 minutes in the oven it does make you think a little bit about wtf is going down in the microwave — Amy Solomon (@amybethsol) December 1, 2024

when someone disagrees with me it’s like wow.. anti-intellectualism really is on the rise — Grace (@gracecamille_) December 2, 2024

pondering this latke recipe tea towel from the CVS hanukkah shelf. 45 potatoes and 1 onion. pic.twitter.com/s7T5cUNTGi — multitude🔻container (@lllliatttt) December 3, 2024

So annoying that in order to meet new people you need to go out and meet new people. Ideally I would have known you in a past life — Safa (@11safa11) December 1, 2024

are u in love with me yet or do i have to post another spotify link — angela 🐇 (@aygela) December 1, 2024

he looks like a mouse that’s all worn out from gathering the ingredients for a big stew https://t.co/fxI95I3bBr — amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) December 3, 2024

Cleaning go so much faster when you start just throwing shit away — #LONGLIVEKHAMEYEA (@KHAENOTBAE) December 3, 2024

never ask me what i need from the grocery store. i dont know and im upset — jordan (@mosscircle) November 30, 2024

why is ending a bath so awkward........like ok i guess i'm done now time to stand up — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) December 5, 2024

Just picked George up from the dentist and he’s on another planet rn pic.twitter.com/QwqACgXtZI — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) December 3, 2024

U could be having a nice day & then somebody your own age says they bought a house — Mimi (@dkkcaramel) December 1, 2024

my friend came out to her parents first because she didn’t want to choose her new name and she “liked their work the first time” — hally (@birdbrainmd3) December 3, 2024

Elphaba when she realizes there’s a neighborhood called Greenwich Village pic.twitter.com/EBB0i7hu8n — allie (@milfatron3000) December 1, 2024

you are not allowed to wear Carhartt if you know what KPI means. — low yield lucy (@picotop) December 2, 2024

i love that cats slap the shit out of everything they can’t understand — ً (@reidoona) December 3, 2024

I love moving because for the two months before you actually do it you can gaslight yourself into believing your new place is gonna look just like this pic.twitter.com/zhuGt9no8W — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) December 4, 2024

When you in the top 0.001% of listeners you should be able to go to the artist house — miss bae (@yungskuntebony) December 4, 2024

y'all are running out of shit to say about this movie i'm crying https://t.co/XpAcsWqpjg — ໊ (@dieforyous) December 3, 2024

Unlike me who only has sex to achieve our Sustainable Development Goals https://t.co/54RBPE1eZd — Type B Rwandan (@typebrwandan) December 3, 2024

“Apple Music has better sound quality” ok but my entire life is on Spotify my playlists are my children — anti pigeon (@aluminiummaiden) December 1, 2024

Twitter sucks so much, but randomly there are such funny tweets, so I wait, like a frog, for one delicious fly — madimoiselle ♡ (@drivingmemadi) December 1, 2024

