Charles Darwin came up with the theory that explains the evolution of the human species, and his name still lives on to this day—this latest collection from G-Shock is proof of that.

While the beloved watch line rolled out a collection that paid tribute to Charles Darwin a few years ago, this new line comes with a new design and interesting details—an upgrade. Available in two different shades, the Charles Darwin collection comprises these watches: the GA-B2100CD-1A4ER and the GA-B2100CD-1A7ER. Both have a design based on unique archeological sites and animal species.

The GA-B2100CD-1A7ER comes with elements that paint a clear picture of what the Galápagos penguin looks like. For its part, the GA-B2100CD-1A4ER is a beautiful representation of the marine iguana.

Just like a Galápagos penguin, which is the only penguin that lives in the equator’s tropical waters, the GA-B2100CD-1A7ER has white and black hues. It was rolled out with a white dial that sits on a black casing.

Since a marine iguana has red and black patches, the GA-B2100CD-1A4ER embodies that with a red casing and black dial.

Artistic details featured on both watches accentuate some of the components that are fixed on the dial. Each model also comes with a geographical terrain-like drawing—details in line with the Galápagos island. The case back of each is engraved with the Charles Darwin Foundation logo, while the band reads “Apoyo la conservación de Galápagos.” Translated from Spanish, this means “I support Galápagos conservation.”

The GA-B2100CD-1A4ER and the GA-B2100CD-1A7ER both retail at $170.

The post New G-Shock watches bring Charles Darwin’s Galápagos discoveries to life appeared first on The Manual.