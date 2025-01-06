Gail Sackloff, Champion of British Design, Dies at 80

Gail Sackloff, a consultant to the fashion industry who helped British designers establish footholds across continents by introducing them to retail buyers, died Jan. 1 after a bout with cancer, at the age of 80.

Her passing was confirmed by her close friend Mark Aldridge, a member of The King’s Foundation Development Board and founder of Memories That Matter, an organization staging events to benefit foundations and charities.

Widely known in fashion and retail circles as the “Queen of Connections,” Sackloff was instrumental in sourcing the best of British fashion designers on behalf of several U.S. luxury department and specialty stores, among them Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Marshall Field’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as Seibu of Japan. Essentially, Sackloff served as agent to luxury retailers, connecting them with British designers, though her professional relationships also evolved into enduring friendships.

“Her legendary black book was like no other,” Aldridge told WWD. “It wasn’t just a contact list — it was a treasure trove of jaw-dropping names that most of us could only dream of. Gail opened it generously to help so many, myself included. From Alexander McQueen and Christopher Bailey to Dame Zandra Rhodes, Stephen Jones, David Sassoon, Virginia Bates and Julien Macdonald, her connections were as extraordinary as she was.”

She helped launch Jimmy Choo in the U.S., aided the-then Prince of Wales (now King Charles) in launching his Duchy Originals organic foods in the U.S., and organized an art exhibit of his original watercolors at Saks Fifth Avenue. She was awarded the distinguished OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) Award for services to fashion exports. She was also a director on the British Fashion Council and served as chair of the organization’s international committee.

“An extraordinary lady of fashion, one of Great Britain’s greats, Gail was someone I was privileged to call a friend. She was my go-to,” said Rose Marie Bravo, a former chief executive officer of Burberry and former president of Saks Fifth Avenue. “When I think of my London years, I always think of Gail. Whenever I needed a new designer, I’d call her, and she’d always say, ‘Leave it with me!’ The next day, she presented Christopher Bailey — and the rest is fashion history. Gail had a fresh eye for talent and up-and-coming designers, new brands and exciting products. She epitomized everything great about Britain — its strengths, its integrity, its dignity, class and style.”

Kim Novak, the former movie star, recalled that many years ago when she was shooting a movie, Gail’s mother was the seamstress for her costumes. “Gail was a child who kept coming into all the fittings. She was a wonderful, bright child and we saw each other many times,” Novak said. “Years later when she became a very successful adult, she contacted me and we became friends. We did a couple of cruises together and had such a good time. Gail was very kind to me and I am so sad at her passing.”

Sackloff was also instrumental in bringing a fashion dimension to Cunard Line, the British shipping and cruise line. “Gail, a much-loved guest of Cunard, was instrumental in creating our exclusive Transatlantic Fashion Week crossings,” said Lee Powell, vice president of Cunard brand and product. “Her vision and connections brought fashion icons like Dame Zandra Rhodes, Julien Macdonald, Virginia Bates, and Stephen Jones on board, while also championing emerging talent from institutions like the Royal College of Art and Parsons School of Design.

“Although she stepped back from planning this year’s voyage featuring Christian Siriano, Gail was closely involved,” Powell added. “She will be deeply missed by all of us at Cunard, remembered as an inspiring collaborator and the visionary founder of Transatlantic Fashion Week.”

A warm, gracious woman with a deep, throaty laugh, a constant twinkle in her eye, and a seemingly inexhaustible energy about ferreting out the latest British designer to watch, others recalled Sackloff’s hospitality and generosity.

“She was one extraordinary woman,” said Ron Frasch, a former Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks merchant who rose to become president of Saks and knew Sackloff for about 40 years. “She was like a mother hen to all of us at Saks,” said Frasch. “She took care of us when we visited London. She opened doors to important people. She had a network with the royal family. She was a huge person in what was a small, but meaningful market for Saks.

“I remember one year when I was stuck at Heathrow due to a plane cancellation, I didn’t know what to do so I called Gail,” Frasch recalled. “She immediately came to Heathrow, picked me up and took me to her home. She cooked dinner and in her living room, there were all these bottles of liquor and she said, ‘Help yourself.’ She could never do enough for anyone.”

“Gail’s vision, determination, and ability to connect people and resources were key to her long-standing success in our industry, all exemplified by the British Invasion II at Saks in 1998,” said another of Sackloff’s friends, Jaqui Lividini, CEO of Lividini &Co. and former senior vice president of fashion merchandising at Saks. “This event was a game-changer that put British fashion and culture in the spotlight. Gail was absolutely crucial in making this concept a reality. With her extensive network and strong relationships in the British fashion industry, she was able to curate a diverse and exciting group of designers featured at Saks. Plus, her connections with the British government helped secure the support needed to make the event happen.”

Sackloff lived in Richmond, West London, where she resided for most of her adult life. A funeral service was held at the Bushey Old Jewish Cemetery in Bushey, England. She is survived by several cousins including Quentin Crivon and his sisters Iris Hill and Hinda Golding.

“Gail was one of the most powerful forces in the couture market,” said Dame Zandra Rhodes. “She had an incredible ability to get influential designers noticed and launched into the U.S. market. Gail was also instrumental in helping Rose Marie Bravo reshape Burberry, including introducing Christopher Bailey — an introduction that truly made fashion history.”

“Gail was truly one of a kind — warm, fun, fabulous, and yes, occasionally a bit tricky,” Aldridge added. “But let’s be honest, that was part of her charm, and most of us wouldn’t have had her any other way.”

