Game on: Guy Fieri's Flavortown Monopoly just dropped in time for the holidays

Winner winner gifting dinner: We're getting a Guy Fieri Monopoly board for every food lover on our list.

Between hosting TV shows, judging food competitions and being a restaurateur, Guy Fieri is one of the busiest people in the biz. But somehow, the spiky-haired Food Network star found time to collaborate on a brand-new Monopoly: Guy Fieri's Flavortown board game. Holy moly, stromboli! This edition, which draws inspiration from Fieri's career, just launched this week and would make the most fun holiday gift for any foodie. It's currently available at Amazon for $44, but we suspect it could sell out, so scoop it up while you can.

Amazon Monopoly: Guy Fieri's Flavortown "I'm Guy Fieri, and we're rolling out ... a new game?!" This culinary twist on a classic gives "playing with your food" new meaning. $44 at Amazon

Fieri recently posted a photo of himself holding the game on Instagram, with the caption: "WELCOME TO FLAVORTOWN!! Check out this tasty new Monopoly game ... you’re going to love it!! Very excited to add this to the Fieri family game night!"

Many of the post's thousands of commenters wrote things like, "Christmas came early this year," or simply, "Need" — and we're inclined to agree. After all, who doesn't love a Monopoly game night? And the Flavortown edition is packed with delightful details.

We know Guy Fieri's a fan of grocery games, but launching his own Monopoly? That's some real whiz bang wow right there. (Amazon;Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

In place of traditional game pieces like the thimble and top hat, this version features items like a '68 Chevy Camaro, cheeseburger, pizza and even Fieri's signature sunglasses. And you won't find familiar properties like Park Place or Baltic Avenue, either — instead, this board depicts many of Fieri's eating establishments and other Flavortown references, including Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint and the University of Flavortown.

While the game has a different overall theme than the original, the rules are still the same; for instance, you'll still collect $200 when you pass "Go," and that pesky "Go To Jail" square remains. It's ideal for 2-6 players (ages 10 and up), so tell your family that the race for Mayor of Flavortown is on!

Amazon Monopoly: Guy Fieri's Flavortown The money's fake, so go ahead and unleash your inner entrepreneur by buying up a bevy of diners, drive-ins and dives. $44 at Amazon

Psst: Here's another fab food-focused gift idea:

Amazon Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar In case you're not familiar with this wildly popular advent calendar, it features 24 mini jars of jam — complete with the brand's iconic checkered lids — in an array of delicious flavors to enjoy each morning. Limited edition combos include Caramel with Coffee and Apricot with Orange Blossom, though there are classic varieties scattered in as well. Check out our gifting editor's full Bonne Maman Advent Calendar review for more. $45 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)