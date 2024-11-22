Gatwick Airport latest: Police call in bomb squad after terminal evacuated as passengers face huge delays

Police have called a bomb disposal squad to Gatwick Airport after passengers were evacuated as a security incident is investigated.

A large part of the south terminal of the UK’s second busiest airport was evacuated on Friday morning, with passengers warned to stay away after police said a suspected prohibited item was discovered in luggage at 8.20am.

Travellers flying from the south terminal have been unable to check-in since the incident began and are facing huge delays, with flight disruption at the airport already underway. Pictures posted on social media show passengers wrapped in emergency foil blankets to shield themselves from the cold as they wait.

Sussex Police officers have put a security cordon in place inside the building.

The force said in a statement: “As a precaution, an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the south terminal have been closed.

“We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.”

In a statement, the airport said: “Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

12:42 , Travel correspondent Simon Calder

The closure at Gatwick South Terminal only affects the “landside” area before the security checkpoint. Passengers who were “airside” at the time the incident began have been departing on flights with British Airways, Wizz Air and other airlines.

BA’s flights to Cancun in Mexico and Orlando in Florida have departed, albeit around an hour late. It is believed that not all the passengers booked on the flights were on board. The latest check-in time for the British Airways flight to Orlando, for example, was 10.20am, long after closure took effect. It is likely, therefore, that passengers who had not already checked in and passed through the security checkpoint were on board.

Airlines are likely to take a flexible attitude to passengers who were left behind, allowing them to transfer to later flights without penalty.

Passengers seen wrapped in emergency foil blankets as they wait at Gatwick Airport

12:41 , Tara Cobham

Passengers have been seen wrapped in emergency foil blankets to shield themselves from the cold as they wait at Gatwick Airport.

Pictures posted on social media show the travellers anxiously waiting for updates amid travel chaos at the south terminal.

Passengers have been seen wrapped in emergency foil blankets to shield themselves from the cold as they wait at Gatwick Airport (Marco Pajo/X)

Passengers being let off planes at Gatwick due to cold and hunger, says traveller

12:29 , Tara Cobham

Passengers are being let off planes at Gatwick Airport due to cold and hunger, a fellow traveller has said.

In a post on X this afternoon, they said: “Update – people are being let off planes, but only because they are cold or hungry and it’s not moving again, I’ve been informed.”

Update – people are being let off planes, but only because they are cold or hungry and it's not moving again, I've been informed.

Gatwick Airport’s north terminal is unaffected by incident

12:26 , Tara Cobham

Gatwick Airport’s north terminal has been unaffected by the ongoing incident at the south terminal.

A large part of the south terminal building, meanwhile, has been evacuated.

Travellers flying from south terminal unable to check-in since incident began

12:24 , Tara Cobham

Travellers flying from the south terminal have been unable to check-in since the incident at Gatwick Airport began.

Passengers are facing huge delays, with flight disruption already underway.

Travellers flying from the south terminal have been unable to check-in since the incident at Gatwick Airport began (Marco Pajo/X)

Hack for reaching (or leaving) Gatwick North Terminal by train

12:14 , Travel correspondent Simon Calder

Gatwick airport rail station, which normally handles over 50,000 passengers a day, is closed. It is built into South Terminal, which has been evacuated. Trains are passing through without stopping.

North Terminal is functioning normally, but has no access to the rail station.

However, there is an alternative station on the main line from London and East Croydon: Horley, which is about a 20-minute walk from North Terminal. It is a slightly tricky journey and not recommended for those with heavy luggage.

Flight disruption now under way at Gatwick

12:07 , Travel correspondent Simon Calder

Flight disruption is now under way at Gatwick. The Spanish budget airline Vueling has ordered two flights from Barcelona to Gatwick, as well as a single flight from Seville, to turn around and return to their starting points.

The corresponding outbound flights to Spain will also be grounded.

Police been seen arriving at Gatwick Airport

11:56 , Tara Cobham

Police have been seen arriving at Gatwick Airport.

A passenger reported officers arriving at the scene at 11.53am.

Police arriving at Gatwick airport . 11:53am. Still no update from the airport staff.

Police reveal bomb squad called in after suspected prohibited item found in luggage at Gatwick

11:53 , Tara Cobham

Police have revealed that a bomb squad has been called in after a “suspected prohibited item” was discovered in luggage at Gatwick Airport, causing the evacuation of a large part of the South Terminal.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Sussex Police said: “Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday (22 November) following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

“To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

“As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.”

Captain of plane waiting at Gatwick Airport ‘tells passengers incident is over suspicious package'

11:51 , Tara Cobham

The captain of a plane waiting at Gatwick Airport has told passengers the incident is over a suspicious package, according to media reports.

One of the passengers on a plane waiting on the tarmac was interviewed by LBC and said to the broadcaster that this is what they were told.

As many as 316 flights scheduled to depart Gatwick Airport today, reports analytics firm

11:47 , Travel editor Ben Parker

As many as 316 flights are scheduled to depart Gatwick Airport today, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium – equating to over 60,650 seats.

A further 318 flights are scheduled to arrive into Gatwick Airport today – equating to over 61,400 seats.

Watch: Huge crowds gather outside Gatwick South Terminal after ‘security incident’

11:45 , Tara Cobham

Huge crowds gather outside Gatwick South Terminal after ‘security incident’

Flights delayed as passengers ‘warned to stay away from departure lounge'

11:44 , Tara Cobham

A passenger has said their flight has been delayed this morning as they were warned to not return to the departure loung but stay near the gates.

They posted on X: Flight is delayed further and being told not to go back to departure lounge but stay near the gates….no estimated time of departure yet. Still boarding to gate area so fingers crossed Gatwick Airport.”

Flight is delayed further and being told not to go back to departure lounge but stay near the gates….no estimated time of departure yet. Still boarding to gate area so fingers crossed Gatwick Airport.

Gallons of water reportedly delivered to waiting passengers while information on incident still scarce

11:39 , Tara Cobham

Gallons of water are reporteldy being delivered to passengers waiting at Gatwick Airport after being evacuated, with information on the security incident still scarce.

One passenger wrote on X this morning: “Incredibly impressed with Gatwick Airport and their team… safely evacuated everyone from the terminal and now bringing gallons of water around for everyone.. top job!”

Incredibly impressed with Gatwick Airport and their team… safely evacuated everyone from the terminal and now bringing gallons of water around for everyone.. top job!

Analysis from The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder

11:34 , Tara Cobham

Gatwick’s South Terminal is used by dozens of airlines, notably British Airways, Ryanair, Aegean Airlines, Wizz Air, Air Malta and a number of Chinese airlines. Some easyJet flights operate from the South Terminal, but most use the North.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, knows Gatwick well. He comments: “While information from the airport is still sketchy, what I infer from the statement so far is that there is concern about an item found during the security search area.

“This was clearly deemed sufficiently serious for the entire check-in area, as well as the railway station, to be cleared.

“Passengers who are already ‘airside’ are likely to be able to remain there.

“Arrivals are, I understand, being bussed to North Terminal which is still operational. But there will be large queues building up; there is a limited amount of space.

“Meanwhile thousands of passengers hoping to fly away will be enduring a frustrating time, wondering whether they will make their flight – or whether it might be cancelled.”

Train services at Gatwick Airport station suspended

11:33 , Tara Cobham

Train services at Gatwick Airport’s station have also been suspended.

Train passenger information website National Rail Enquiries said: "The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport.

"The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

"Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.

"Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing.

"This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm."

Thousands of passengers reportedly all over surrounding streets and carparks waiting

11:31 , Tara Cobham

Thousands of evacuated passengers are reportedly sprawled out all over the streets and carparks surrounding Gatwick Airport waiting.

A passenger wrote on X: “Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection.

“Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and thousands all over the streets and carparks waiting.”

Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection. Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and thousands all over the streets and carparks waiting.

In pictures: Passengers warned to stay away as large part of Gatwick evacuated

11:23 , Tara Cobham

A large part of a Gatwick Airport terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated (Marco Pajo/X)

Passengers have been warned to stay away after a section of the South Terminal was evacuated on Friday morning (Marco Pajo/X)

There are fears flights will consequently be disrupted, causing travel chaos (Marco Pajo/X)

Gatwick Airport terminal evacuated due to security incident

11:16 , Tara Cobham

A large part of Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated.

In a statement, the airport said: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”