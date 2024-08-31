We gave a unique and popular MS Coast sandwich shop a try. Here’s what we thought

One of the Mississippi Coast’s most unique eateries is hidden in plain sight.

Sitting at 13201 Greenacres Drive just off Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs is a restaurant that opened in 2023 and has quietly been a favorite for those who know of it. Called Paninis and Boba? O Mai, the diner combines the refreshing world of boba with a high-quality sandwich menu.

Boba teas and lemonades have rapidly grown in popularity over the years and there are several options around the Coast. Paninis and Boba separates itself by throwing in a vast array of grilled sandwiches while also offering a rice bowl menu typical of a boba restaurant.

Paninis and Boba has a deli vibe with hanging lamps, an Instagram wall, Ariana Grande on the radio (queen) and a glass case displaying the 20 different cakes and cheesecakes the shop offers.

The Instagram wall at Paninis and Boba? O Mai in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

For my visit I tried the cubana sandwich. Between the grilled ciabatta buns was seasoned pork roast, black forest ham, pickles and spicy mustard layered on top of each other. It was divine.

I had been looking around for a good local sandwich shop for a while, something the Coast is a bit thin on. I found it here.

It cannot be overstated how close the bond is between a man and a good sandwich. I am inseparably attached to the Evil Twin at T-Bones in Hattiesburg.

The same could very well happen with this cubana, but the other options are tempting. The reuben, chicken bacon and ranch and mufaletta, among others, are calling my name.

Off the drink menu I went simple: a raspberry lemonade. It came in a tall container with a kitten-eared lid. It was splendidly refreshing.

I still cant help but feel I shorted myself. There’s a variety of specialty fruit teas like the beachy peachy and tropical passion.

You can build your own drink with dozens of flavors to start with as a base and nearly as many toppings to combine it with. Want caramel with coffee jelly? You got it. Orange cream with peach boba? They can do it.

The range of the shop is impressive, giving everyone their own experience. While I went with a sandwich and chips, another could enjoy a chicken teriyaki bowl with banana pudding cheesecake.

Paninis and Boba is also versatile in how it serves its food. There’s a dining room, food is served to-go or pick up through the drive-thru and they’re available on DoorDash.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.