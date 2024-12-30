Gavin and Stacey actor reveals extent of hiding role from the public before Christmas special

Laura Aikman, who played Sonia in the Gavin and Stacey finale, described the lengths reached to keep her appearance in the show under wraps.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5, Aikman recounted how she was kept off all the show’s paperwork and sent to stay at a different hotel from the rest of the cast.

Her name was even changed to Susan, which all the cast and crew were made to call her.

Long before she was involved in the show, the actor recalls spotting James Cordon and Ruth Jones, the show’s writers, together in a Soho hotel.

She kept it secret, but at that point, she knew there would be another special.