Gen Z more likely to consider themselves entrepreneurs

A third of Americans consider themselves to be an “entrepreneur,” according to new research, commissioned by Herbalife and conducted by Talker Research. The survey revealed younger generations are slightly more likely to consider themselves entrepreneurs — 36% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials. That’s compared to 29% of Gen X respondents and just 25% of baby boomers. Respondents were also asked how they would define “entrepreneur.” One respondent said, “Someone who is willing to lay it all on the line for their dream. They will be willing to risk it all.”