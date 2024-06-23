Who is Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones married to?

Suranne Jones has become a regular fixture on our screens. Famed for her gritty and compelling performances in Gentleman Jack, Scott & Bailey, Doctor Foster and Vigil, the actress' latest project – a Channel 4 documentary investigating witch trials – has her working with her real-life husband, Laurence Akers. Meet him here…

Is Suranne Jones married?

Suranne has been married to former magazine editor and scriptwriter Laurence Akers for six years. The couple met while attending Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay's wedding back in 2013 and immediately hit it off.

Suranne and her husband Laurence met at a wedding in 2013 (Instagram)

Two years later, in 2015, they tied the knot themselves in a private ceremony at Islington Town Hall and have been the picture of romance ever since. According to some reports, Laurence, who is ten years older than Suranne,popped the question just six weeks after meeting. How sweet!

Does Suranne Jones have children?

Suranne and Laurence welcomed the first child together - a son - in March 2016. As Suranne doesn't use social media regularly, no one knew the Gentleman Jack actress was expectinguntil she stepped on the National Television Awards red carpet with her gorgeous baby bump on full display!

Suranne has adopted two adorable sausage dogs (Photo: Instagram)

As the couple prefer to keep their lives as private as possible, their now eight-year-old son's name remains unknown. However, she made a rare comment on motherhood when she appeared on the This Morning sofa in 2017. "I love being a mum. It is the best," she gushed.

During lockdown, Suranne and Laurence expanded their family again when they adopted two adorable dachshund puppies! The family currently live in Muswell Hill, London.