George Homsey’s San Francisco House in Photos

The light-filled living room has a wood-burning brick fireplace, a daybed, and doors opening out to a deck.

A large Japanese rice paper lamp hangs from the living room’s soaring celing.

Sitting atop the living room is a galleried studio space that served as Homsey’s office.

The dining area.

The kitchen.

A lounge area.

Original built-ins can be found throughout.

An eye-catching Marimekko textile livens up the simple wood staircase.

The textile continues to the upstairs hallway.

The primary suite connects to the yard via a footbridge.

The primary bath.

The second bedroom.

Large windows frame jaw-dropping views of San Francisco.

Built in the Third Bay Tradition, the shingled home sits atop the Lincoln Hill neighborhood, just minutes away from Dolores Park.

An aerial look at the property.