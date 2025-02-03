Gerber recalls Sooth N Chew Teething Sticks over choking risk—what parents need to know

We all know how tough teething can be—for babies and parents alike. When your little one is in discomfort, you’ll do just about anything to help soothe those sore gums. That’s why many parents turn to products that promise to offer relief. But if you have Gerber’s Sooth N Chew teething sticks in your pantry, you’ll want to take note: Gerber has issued a recall due to a potential choking hazard.

What parents should know about the recall

Gerber announced on January 31, 2025, that it is recalling and discontinuing all batches of its Sooth N Chew teething sticks after receiving customer complaints about choking incidents. The recall comes after at least one reported emergency room visit, though no further injuries have been disclosed.

The FDA is working with Gerber on this recall, and parents are urged to stop using the product immediately. The teething sticks were widely distributed online and in retail stores across the United States and Puerto Rico. They were sold in strawberry-apple and banana flavors.

Which products are affected?

If you have these teething sticks in your home, check the UPC codes to determine whether they are part of the recall:

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – Strawberry Apple , Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (UPC: 0 15000 04618 7)

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – Banana , Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (UPC: 0 15000 04608 8)

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – Banana, Net Wt. 1.59 Oz (UPC: 0 15000 01015 7)

These products were marketed as edible teething solutions for babies six months and older, designed to help ease teething pain. However, reports suggest that the sticks may break apart, posing a choking risk.

What parents should do next

If you have purchased any of the recalled Sooth N Chew teething sticks, Gerber advises:

Do not feed them to your child.

Return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

If you have any concerns about choking incidents, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Gerber has also set up a 24/7 customer service line at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237) for any additional questions or concerns.

Keeping babies safe during teething

Teething can be a challenging time for both babies and parents. If you’re looking for safe alternatives to help ease discomfort, consider:

Chilled (not frozen) washcloths for gentle relief.

Silicone teething toys that are designed to be durable and safe.

Breastmilk or formula popsicles for a soothing, cool treat.

Gum massage with a clean finger can provide pressure that relieves pain.

What not to use for teething relief

It’s important to avoid certain teething remedies that may be ineffective or even dangerous. According to pediatric experts:

Do not rub alcohol on your baby’s gums—it can be absorbed into their bloodstream.

Avoid gels with benzocaine, as they can cause serious side effects like numbing the throat, which may lead to swallowing difficulties.

Say no to amber teething necklaces, as there’s no evidence they work, and they pose choking and strangulation risks.

Why this recall matters

Baby food and teething products should meet the highest safety standards. While choking hazards are a top concern for parents, it’s encouraging to see Gerber take swift action in recalling and discontinuing the product. This recall is a reminder that even well-known brands can face safety concerns, making it essential for parents to stay informed and proactive about the products they use.

For more details, visit the FDA’s recall page or contact Gerber directly.

At Motherly, we’re committed to keeping parents informed about recalls that impact their little ones. Stay tuned for updates.