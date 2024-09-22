Giada De Laurentiis 'can't live without' this sturdy $13 silicone spatula

The GIR Premium Silicone Spatula is strong enough to tackle thick doughs yet flexible enough to get into the corners of your mixing bowl.

I used to make a living as a professional baker, and in my opinion, a good silicone spatula is one of the most underrated culinary tools. Even if you prefer cooking to baking, this kitchen essential is my go-to for everything from scrambling eggs and folding omelets to stirring sauces (yes, I prefer it to a wooden spoon — but we'll get to that later). The thing is, there are so many flimsy spatulas out there that, frankly, aren't worth your time. One that is? The GIR Premium Silicone Spatula, which is so sturdy and versatile, that even Giada De Laurentiis is a fan. Plus, it's just $13 at Amazon.

In an interview with USA Today about her favorite kitchen products, the Italian cooking queen said she "can't live without" her GIR spatula. And you know what? I can't say I'm surprised. It's made of one piece of silicone, which I prefer to spatulas that have a separate handle and blade (they're just more durable and easier to clean).

But what I find most valuable is the fact that it strikes just the right balance between being stiff enough to work through thick doughs and batters, yet flexible enough to get into the corners of bowls and pans to ensure everything gets mixed evenly (and scraped out). Let's see your wooden spoon try to do that! I especially love using it for getting all of those golden bits out of my pan when I'm making brown butter since you do not want any of those flavor nuggets to go to waste.

Its slim profile allows it to fit into tough-to-reach places, like inside your food processor's bowl, and because it's made of platinum-grade silicone that's heat-resistant up to 550°F, you don't have to worry about it melting if you accidentally leave it in a hot pan. As opposed to metal tools, this won't scratch the coatings of your pots and pans, and its grippy handle allows for more confident stirring.

Silicone is easy to clean, but this spatula does happen to be dishwasher-safe if that's important to you.

It's not just De Laurentiis — over 1,600 Amazon customers are smitten with this spatula, too.

"I bought this per the recommendation of someone I met at a local kitchen and cookware store, and I love it!" gushed a five-star fan. "Great for daily cooking as well as baking. I don’t have to worry about plastic or other material spatulas melting on the side of a pan. It’s easy to clean and feels durable. I love that it’s got some bend/flex, but enough stiffness that it’s extremely versatile. I would be shocked if I needed to replace it anytime in the next several years, and I cook/bake regularly."

Another impressed shopper called it "That kitchen tool you didn’t know you were missing," adding, "Sounds silly, but this spatula changes the game. Especially with strength and dexterity issues, this helps me feel more confident and be more efficient with my energy. Waited a decade before I finally got one; don’t wait like me."

"No batter left behind here," noted a fan (with photo). "I love the durability of this spatula, but most of all it’s one piece. So no taking apart to clean or pieces getting moldy. A must-have!"

While many reviewers had nothing but praise, several shared this user's note: "My only disappointment was that it turns white in the dishwasher. This is the only thing I have that seems to get the white residue in the dishwasher (including other rubber spatulas). I’m concerned that it will discolor over time. Other than that, I’ve been very happy with it."

"I love this spatula and use it all the time," said a final buyer. "Great for coated fry pans, no damage. Also, good for stirring gravies." Their one concern? "If you’re left-handed, there might be an issue with the angle."

