Gigi Hadid's Comic Book Bob Is The Y2K Hair Inspo We Were Missing

Gigi Hadid has sidelined her trademark sunkissed Californian aesthetic, trading her soft beachy waves and golden bronze for a striking 'comic book bob'. The model debuted her new look for Marc Jacobs Heavn editorial photoshoot earlier this week and between the aquatic tendrils and oil slick eyeliner, it's safe to say that we're obsessed.

This playful styling sits at the apex of two coveted hair trends: the hydro bob and the jellyfish cut. The majority of Hadid's strands sit in a blunt, cheekbone-crazing bob, while the two front strands brush towards the chin in a flattering, face-framing crop. Her alternative look also features a choppy, grown out fringe and sticky, gelled finish; very Ramona Flowers coded.

While the comic-ready look is calling out for a fresh pop of watercolour hair, Gigi retained her signature blonde locks for the occasion. The only noticeable update there is a slightly shadowed root, which adds a second layer of welcomed drama. What more could we ask for?

Make-up artist Yadim Carranza created a glossy grunge make-up look to accompany Hadid's latest hairstyle; think vinyl eyeshadow, smudged black eyeliner and a balmy Juicy Tube lip gloss. Throw in an edit of graphic, quintessential Marc Jacobs Heavn items and you have the ultimate dark enchanted beauty ensemble.

This isn't the first time Gigi has channelled comic strips in her beauty routine. Only recently, the model attended the red carpet for Deadpool and Wolverine at the Marvel film’s New York City premiere, accompanied by Blake Lively in hairstyles and outfits inspired by the movie's main protagonists. And while being envious of a quiff was not on our 2024 summer bingo cards and we expect Hadid will return to her typical sunkissed beauty attire soon, excuse us while we revel in the fantasy of this look for just a little while longer.

