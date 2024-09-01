Gino D'Acampo welcomes new family additions to Italian home

Gino D'Acampo welcomed adorable new family additions to his sprawling Italian villa this week in the form of 22 tiny quails.



The celebrity chef made the exciting announcement on Instagram, opting to upload a sweet video in which he could be seen introducing his new fluffy friends whilst relaxing on a sunlit veranda.

The celebrity chef introduced fans to his latest family additions (Instagram)

Addressing his followers, he said: "How cute are they! So this summer, we managed to hatch little quails, and they are super cute."

The 48-year-old appeared in his element as he kept a watchful eye on the teeny birds. In a hilarious turn of events, Gino was nonetheless forced to promptly end the clip as a result of several quails attempting to escape.

The chef is best known for his role on This Morning (Shutterstock)

Sharing an update with his followers, Gino wrote in his caption: "Cute but very cheeky!!!! 22 little quails hatched at Villa D'Acampo this week."

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Aww so cute!" while a second remarked: "Aww so lovely" and a third chimed in: "Oh my they are adorable."

Gino D'Acampo with his wife Jessica (Shutterstock)

Gino had been filming in his second home which he shares with his wife Jessica and their three children Luciano, Rocco and Mia.

Aside from their lavish £1.25million mansion in Hertfordshire, the family-of-five also own a stunning Sardinian villa in Telti which offers the family plenty of space to relax and unwind during the summer months.

The rustic property is a real feast for the eyes complete with sprawling countryside views, a basketball court, a swimming pool and vineyards where Gino makes his own wine for his restaurants in the UK.

The celebrity chef spends half the year in Sardinia with his family (Instagram)

Inside, meanwhile, their home is beautifully decorated with natural stone, a huge open fireplace, a vast hallway and splashes of terracotta red.

Gino first fell in love with Sardinia following a family holiday there when his eldest son was two years old. "Within four months of returning home from that trip we had bought our first place there, a three-bedroom villa in Pittulongu," he told The Telegraph.

Gino's villa boasts rustic interiors (Instagram)

He later moved to Isla D'Acampo and subsequently snapped up the neighbouring property to ensure for even greater privacy.

"Three years ago, the house next door to us came up for sale and I bought it, and we now have no neighbours for miles – they may as well call it Gino Mountain! I'm currently turning that property into a stable, so that I can breed horses," he added in 2021.