This glamorous rooftop restaurant and nightclub from New York is coming to Miami Beach

The glamorous Mila rooftop restaurant and bar on Miami Beach is getting an equally luxurious next-door neighbor, one with a New York pedigree.

Coming to 818 Lincoln Road this fall is Oro, a luxury rooftop restaurant and its lounge/nightclub counterpart Elixir. The concept is the latest project from the New York-based Golden Era Hospitality Group, which operates some of New York City’s popular restaurants and nightlife destinations, such as The Nines, ACME, Le Dive, Deux Chats and Happiest Hour.

The venue, which you’ll enter through golden arches, will span more than 15,000 square feet, with Oro (the restaurant) opening first and the lounge-and-nightclub area (Elixir) to follow.

Philippe Kalifa, founder of Golden Era Hospitality, said the idea for the rooftop restaurant and lounge came from “a collection of memories and experiences I’ve had from traveling around the world.”

The indoor dining room at Oro rooftop restaurant, coming to Miami Beach.

“From the delicious food to the memorable cocktails and the energetic party, our guests will have a complete night-out experience with us,” he said in a statement.

Under the leadership of Chef Victor Munoz, the 300-seat Oro will offer premium cuts of meat and seafood from fish to crab and lobster — with more than a little of the chef’s attention paid to incorporating local flavors.

Some of the menu items will include Bananas & Caviar with Kaluga caviar, fermented banana peel butter, plantain waffle and horseradish creme and Tom Kha crudo with hiramasa (amberjack), wasabi and Miami fruit finger lime. There will also be a dry-aged Rohan duck on the menu, served with sweet potato, lavender, hibiscus and red rosebud jus.

A rendering of the lounge area Elixir, part of the Oro rooftop restaurant complex coming to Miami Beach.

Oro

Where: 818 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Opening: Fall 2024

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily