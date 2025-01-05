Gloucestershire in pictures: Pink skies and frosty mornings

Our weekly round-up of pictures includes frosty mornings in the county and beautiful skies that illuminate the stars.

The New Year's Day racing returned to Cheltenham Racecourse and winter walkers show off their photography skills.

New year treat: The skies were illuminated pink this week as we caught the first glimpse of the aurora lights this year. This sky was captured in Coleford.

[PA Media]

Races in a storm: It was a chilly and stormy day to kick off a new year of racing at Cheltenham Racecourse. Despite concerns the meeting may not go ahead due to the weather, racegoers were able to enjoy the New Year's Day Racing.

[Stroud Waters CIC]

New ideas: A geothermal swimming pool could soon be built in the middle of the countryside, allowing keen swimmers to take a dip all year round.

The project, called Stroud Waters, would take place on Court Farm and be surrounded by the green pastures of the Cotswold Way in Gloucestershire.

[Early Bird]

New years walk: A perfect start to the year is exploring the Gloucestershire countryside on a crisp, chilly day. What could be better?

Our weather watcher, Early Bird, took this photo in Slimbridge - showing off the beauty in the county.

[Space Walker]

A frosty sunrise: Humans enjoy watching the sunrise - and so do dogs! This pooch is enjoying a frosty morning in Painswick.

[Spacewalker]

Sunset: To finish off a week full of beautiful sunrises - here is a gorgeous photo of the opposite end of the day. Taken in Elmore, this weather watcher captures it perfectly.

Follow BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More Gloucestershire galleries