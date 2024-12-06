Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford's sad reason for selling home to sister Sophie

Pete and Sophie Sandiford are the brother-sister duo that leave Goggleboxviewers in stitches each week with their witty one-liners, but it's not always fun and games for the beloved channel 4 stars.

They film at Sophie's property for the show, but there is a heartbreaking backstory behind the fact that Pete no longer lives in the house – and it's all because of a break-up.

Explaining the living situation to Heat magazine, Pete revealed: "It was my house originally. I had it for years and then I split with the girl I was seeing and thought: 'I don't really want to live here anymore. Then Soph moved in on the sly, didn't you?"

She replied: "Yeah, then I took over the whole house."

Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie Sandiford appear on the show together (Instagram)

"Soph bought the house off me, and I moved out, and now me and Paige have our own house," he clarified.

Paige is Pete's wife, and they now have two children together, a son called Jimmy and a daughter called Eva Sylvie.

Pete Sandiford shares two kids with his wife Paige (Instagram)

While Pete does not often share any looks inside his private residence, his wife Paige did post one rare photo at Christmas time in 2023. The pair posed in front of a tinsel-decked Christmas tree with an angel at the top and lots of quirky baubles.

Helium-filled balloons were also seen on the ceiling, presumably for Pete who has a November birthday.

Their all-white room with beige carpets has a silver wall light but apart from that, no other design elements can be observed. On the floor, a sensory water mat for their daughter can be seen, which is often used for tummy time.

In 2021, Pete shared a picture with son Jimmy in the family bathroom. The room has modern beige tiles, silver fittings and a shower cubicle with a rainfall shower head.

Ellie and Izzi Warner film at Ellie's house (Instagram)

Gogglebox fans are often left wondering about the living arrangements of their favourite stars. Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner appear together on the show, but only ever from Ellie's lounge! Izzi also lives in Leeds but in another property with her children, and she has revealed her beautiful home online but it never features on the show.

Izzi's living room features a navy accent wall (Instagram)

Instagram updates have shown that Izzi's stunning lounge area has a statement navy wall and stylish grey carpets and she's also unveiled the kitchen before which has monochrome tiles on the floor, white brick-style tiles above the wooden worktops and chic white cabinets. We love it!