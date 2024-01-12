Isabela Merced just joined The Last Of Us season 2 cast

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

HBO's The Last of Us took over our lives last year, and we already need to know when more episodes of the post-apocalyptic drama are coming to screens.

The series, based on the video game of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie as they try to survive the infectious zombie apocalypse that has taken over the world as we know it.

So, will the HBO show be getting a second season? From the release date to the cast and more, here is everything you need to know about The Last Of Us season two.

The Last of Us season 2 cast

We expect season two to star many of the same characters as season one, as well as a couple of key new actors joining the cast.

The Last of Us: Part II sees the introduction of a new character Abby, whose description is: "Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved." On 8th January 2024, it was confirmed that Kaitlyn Dever from Dopesick and Unbelievable would be taking on the role.

Getty Images

Then, on the 9th January 2024, it was announced that Young Mazino, who's known for his role in BEEF, will play Jesse, a "pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost".

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Another person joining the cast is Isabela Marced, who was announced as Dina on 10th January 2023. Sharing the news, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said, "Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable.

"You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

Take a look at the cast here:

Young Mazino as Jesse

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

HBO

The Last of Us season 2 release date speculation

Good news, The Last Of Us fans as the second season will be heading into production in 2024, with an expected release date of 2025.

Story continues

HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed the news on 2 November 2023, reported Deadline, along with updates on other shows like The White Lotus and Euphoria. Can it be 2025 already, please?

HBO/Warner Media

When was The Last of Us season 2 confirmed?

Announcing the news on 28th January 2023, HBO revealed a follow up season of The Last Of Us is definitely happening. "The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax," they wrote on Instagram.

Previously, creators of the show, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, revealed they had already started planning for a potential season two, hinting that it would cover the events of the sequel video game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What would season 2 of The Last of Us be about?

Season two of The Last of Us could cover a lot of the events in the sequel game Part II. The Part II game is set five years after the events of The Last of Us and sees Ellie and Joel settled down in Wyoming.

They live amongst a group of survivors, however their peace is soon threatened by a violent event. There's also the arrival of Abby, a soldier who is part of a militia group based in Seattle, whose story intertwines with Ellie's.

The Last of Us is available to watch on NOW TV.

You Might Also Like