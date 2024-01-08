Golden Globes 2024: All the best, worst and weirdest red carpet looks you need to see
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Awards season!
The 2024 Golden Globes are in full swing as the biggest stars in film and television descend upon The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the three-hour awards ceremony.
Comedian Jo Koy serves as host for the ceremony's first year without the now defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Leading this year's nominees in the film category are "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" with eight nominations apiece, while "Succession" succeeded its contemporaries by earning nine nominations. "The Bear" and "Only Murders In The Building" follow with five nods each.
Red carpet heavy hitters Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez brought their A-game for the first awards show red carpet of the year.
For those who live for the live-entertainment of red carpet fashion, we've got you covered.
Check out Yahoo Canada's glamour-filled list of every must-see red carpet look for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards: the best, worst, weirdest and most eye-catching.
Margot Robbie
"Barbie" star and producer Margot Robbie shut down the red carpet in a sparkling hot pink Barbie-inspired gown with mesh stole by Armani Privé.
Jennifer Aniston
"The Morning Show" host debuted a newly shorn look while wearing a sweetheart strapless column gown with fishtail beadwork.
Emma Stone
"Poor Things" star and nominee Emma Stone wore a phenomenal custom Louis Vuitton gown with a deep v-neck cut and high middle slit.
Natalie Portman
Portman, 42, hit the red carpet in a sparkling Dior Haute Couture gown with impressionist-style floral sequin work.
Taylor Swift
Is this the start of the "Reputation" era officially? Taylor Swift wore a sparkling custom Gucci look with serpentine-inspired accessories to the Golden Globe awards. The 34-year-old was on-hand to celebrate her nomination for her record-breaking concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."
Selena Gomez
Gomez hit the red carpet in an asymmetrical halter neck Giorgio Armani gown to celebrate her nomination for her Disney+ series "Only Murders In the Building."
Julianne Moore
Moore looked timeless in a strapless cherry red gown with structured pleats by Bottega Veneta to celebrate her nomination for her role in "May December."
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
'Oppenheimer' nominee Emily Blunt dazzled in a gold dress and diamond jewels, while actor John Krasinski opted for a satin red tux jacket and maroon pants.
Pedro Pascal
"The Last of Us" star wore a monochromatic look by Bottega Veneta along with an arm sling on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa stunned the red carpet in a tight Schiaparelli gown with a dramatic bottom silhouette and sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jennifer Lawrence
The "No Hard Feelings" nominee went for a subdued but classic navy Dior gown on the red carpet.
America Ferrera
'Barbie' actress America Ferrera dazzled in a silver Dolce & Gabbana custom gown with embellished detailing.
Billie Eilish
The "What Was I Made For" nominated singer went against the grain with a collegiate-inspired look by Willie Chavarria.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett stunned in a classic custom Dolce and Gabbana black, velvet gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep, 74, sparkled on the red carpet in a custom Valentino black skirt suit and chic sunglasses to celebrate her role in "Only Murders In The Building."
Timothée Chalamet
The "Wonka" star opted against the traditional tux once again for a sparkling look by Celine.
Florence Pugh
Pugh offset her romantic sheer Valentio gown with an edgy faux-mohawk to celebrate her film "Oppenhemer."
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wore a trendy pink Nicole + Felicia Couture mermaid-cut gown with statement sleeves. The triple-threat star hit the red carpet to celebrate husband Ben Affleck's nominated film, "Air."
Rosamund Pike
"Saltburn" star and nominee Rosamund Pike wore a striking Christian Dior Couture look from the brand's 2019 collection to the Golden Globes red carpet. The dramatic headpiece perfectly matched the tea-length look's lacework that took centre stage, with minimal accessories in sight. Pike told reporters she experienced a skiing accident that left her face "entirely smashed up," prompting her to wear a veil on the red carpet.
Helen Mirren
The "1923" star and Golden Globe nominee ditched the drab fashions of her "Yellowstone" prequel character in favour of a regal lilac gown.
Gillian Anderson
"The Crown" star, 55, sported a strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst with a modern frayed hem and subtle print detail on the skirt.
Greta Lee
"Past Lives" actress Greta Lee stunned in an open-back custom Loewe ivory gown.
Brie Larson
"Fast X" star Brie Larson channeled old Hollywood glamour in a tea-length Prada gown with Fred Leighton jewels.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried opted for wore a chic custom Armani Privé gown with a dramatic glittering bow to serve as presenter at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Reese Witherspoon
"The Morning Show" star, 47, was accompanied on the red carpet by her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe. Witherspoon looked elegant in an asymmetrical velvet column gown that featured a pop of blush pink at the bodice.
Jared Leto
Actor and musician Jared Leto opted for a twist on the classic suit, pairing a long black blazer paired with white trousers.
Oprah Winfrey
'The Color Purple' producer Oprah wore a dazzling Louis Vuitton gown in an ode to her movie. Actresses Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino received nominations for their show-stopping performances in the musical adaptation of the Alice Walker book.
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone opted for a white custom Valentino dress with a dramatic rouched cape.
Barry Keoghan
The Irish star of "Saltburn" wore a punk-inspired look by Louis Vuitton featuring a pearl belt-chain for the Golden Globes red carpet.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer stunned in a blush custom Prada dress that fans say looks 'like cotton candy.'
Jordana Brewster
Brewster, 43, wowed in a two piece ensemble by Alberta Ferretti with cut-out details for the Globes red carpet. The "Fast X" star accessorized the look with a striking diamond necklace by Rahaminov.
Quinta Brunson
The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star opted for a sparkling halter neck column gown by Balmain for the red carpet. The 34-year-old nominee for her hit comedy series kept things simple with sleek tresses and minimalist jewelry.
Hannah Waddingham
"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham brought the glamour to the Golden Globes in a mock-neck black lace illusion gown with elegant train.
Gayle King
The "CBS This Morning" host wore a look by Solace London to honour Oprah Winfrey's musical version of "The Color Purple" at this year's Golden Glob Awards.
et us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.