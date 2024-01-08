Golden Globes 2024: All the best, worst and weirdest red carpet looks you need to see

Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hit the Golden Globes red carpet. (Images via Getty Images)

The 2024 Golden Globes are in full swing as the biggest stars in film and television descend upon The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the three-hour awards ceremony.

Comedian Jo Koy serves as host for the ceremony's first year without the now defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Leading this year's nominees in the film category are "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" with eight nominations apiece, while "Succession" succeeded its contemporaries by earning nine nominations. "The Bear" and "Only Murders In The Building" follow with five nods each.

Red carpet heavy hitters Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez brought their A-game for the first awards show red carpet of the year.

For those who live for the live-entertainment of red carpet fashion, we've got you covered.

Check out Yahoo Canada's glamour-filled list of every must-see red carpet look for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards: the best, worst, weirdest and most eye-catching.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie continued her reign as the queen in a custom Barbie-inspired look by Armani Privé. (Image via Getty Images)

"Barbie" star and producer Margot Robbie shut down the red carpet in a sparkling hot pink Barbie-inspired gown with mesh stole by Armani Privé.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer aniston opted for a classic black gown for this year's Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

"The Morning Show" host debuted a newly shorn look while wearing a sweetheart strapless column gown with fishtail beadwork.

Emma Stone

Stone shimmered in Louis Vuitton on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image via Getty Images)

"Poor Things" star and nominee Emma Stone wore a phenomenal custom Louis Vuitton gown with a deep v-neck cut and high middle slit.

Natalie Portman

"May December" star Natalie Portman shimmered in a classic A-line gown. (Image via Getty Images)

Portman, 42, hit the red carpet in a sparkling Dior Haute Couture gown with impressionist-style floral sequin work.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had the red carpet green with envy in a Gucci look at the Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Is this the start of the "Reputation" era officially? Taylor Swift wore a sparkling custom Gucci look with serpentine-inspired accessories to the Golden Globe awards. The 34-year-old was on-hand to celebrate her nomination for her record-breaking concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

Selena Gomez

"Only Murders In the Building" star Selena Gomez wore Giorgio Armani to the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Gomez hit the red carpet in an asymmetrical halter neck Giorgio Armani gown to celebrate her nomination for her Disney+ series "Only Murders In the Building."

Story continues

Julianne Moore

The "May December" star wowed in a cherry red gown by Bottega Veneta. (Image via Getty Images)

Moore looked timeless in a strapless cherry red gown with structured pleats by Bottega Veneta to celebrate her nomination for her role in "May December."

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were all smiles on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image via Getty Images)

'Oppenheimer' nominee Emily Blunt dazzled in a gold dress and diamond jewels, while actor John Krasinski opted for a satin red tux jacket and maroon pants.

Pedro Pascal

Red carpet fan-favourite Pedro Pascal didn't let an arm injury stop him from smiling on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

"The Last of Us" star wore a monochromatic look by Bottega Veneta along with an arm sling on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Dua Lipa

The "Dance the Night Away" singer wore a mermaid-inspired gown befitting her "Barbie" character to the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Dua Lipa stunned the red carpet in a tight Schiaparelli gown with a dramatic bottom silhouette and sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence looked sophisticated in a navy Dior gown at the Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

The "No Hard Feelings" nominee went for a subdued but classic navy Dior gown on the red carpet.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera's silver gown sparkled under the lights on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image via Getty Images)

'Barbie' actress America Ferrera dazzled in a silver Dolce & Gabbana custom gown with embellished detailing.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish wore a collegiate-inspired look by Willy Chavarria to the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

The "What Was I Made For" nominated singer went against the grain with a collegiate-inspired look by Willie Chavarria.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett looked regal in an off-the-shoulder gown at the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett stunned in a classic custom Dolce and Gabbana black, velvet gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Meryl Streep

Streep went full-on glamour in custom Valentino for the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Meryl Streep, 74, sparkled on the red carpet in a custom Valentino black skirt suit and chic sunglasses to celebrate her role in "Only Murders In The Building."

Timothée Chalamet

"Wonka" star Timothée Chalamet wore an edgy look by Celine for his red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

The "Wonka" star opted against the traditional tux once again for a sparkling look by Celine.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore a sheer red look by Valentino on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image via Getty Images)

Pugh offset her romantic sheer Valentio gown with an edgy faux-mohawk to celebrate her film "Oppenhemer."

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez was on-hand to support husband Ben Affleck's nominated film "Air" at the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez wore a trendy pink Nicole + Felicia Couture mermaid-cut gown with statement sleeves. The triple-threat star hit the red carpet to celebrate husband Ben Affleck's nominated film, "Air."

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike opted for a dramatic ensemble at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

"Saltburn" star and nominee Rosamund Pike wore a striking Christian Dior Couture look from the brand's 2019 collection to the Golden Globes red carpet. The dramatic headpiece perfectly matched the tea-length look's lacework that took centre stage, with minimal accessories in sight. Pike told reporters she experienced a skiing accident that left her face "entirely smashed up," prompting her to wear a veil on the red carpet.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren brought a pop of colour to the 2024 Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

The "1923" star and Golden Globe nominee ditched the drab fashions of her "Yellowstone" prequel character in favour of a regal lilac gown.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson in a cream strapless gown at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

"The Crown" star, 55, sported a strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst with a modern frayed hem and subtle print detail on the skirt.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee looked elegant in custom Loewe at the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

"Past Lives" actress Greta Lee stunned in an open-back custom Loewe ivory gown.

Brie Larson

Larson was a red carpet standout in a lilac Prada gown. (Image via Getty Images)

"Fast X" star Brie Larson channeled old Hollywood glamour in a tea-length Prada gown with Fred Leighton jewels.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried looked elegant in Armani Privé at the Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Seyfried opted for wore a chic custom Armani Privé gown with a dramatic glittering bow to serve as presenter at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon hit the Golden Globes red carpet alongside son Deacon Phillippe. (Image via Getty Images)

"The Morning Show" star, 47, was accompanied on the red carpet by her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe. Witherspoon looked elegant in an asymmetrical velvet column gown that featured a pop of blush pink at the bodice.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto brought his ageless good looks to the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Actor and musician Jared Leto opted for a twist on the classic suit, pairing a long black blazer paired with white trousers.

Oprah Winfrey

"The Color Purple" producer wore a look befitting the film for the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

'The Color Purple' producer Oprah wore a dazzling Louis Vuitton gown in an ode to her movie. Actresses Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino received nominations for their show-stopping performances in the musical adaptation of the Alice Walker book.

Lily Gladstone

"Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone wore a monochromatic look by Valentino. (Image via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone opted for a white custom Valentino dress with a dramatic rouched cape.

Barry Keoghan

"Saltburn" star Barry Keoghan went against the grain in a patterned red look by Louis Vuitton. (Image via Getty Images)

The Irish star of "Saltburn" wore a punk-inspired look by Louis Vuitton featuring a pearl belt-chain for the Golden Globes red carpet.

Hunter Schafer

"Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer wore a whimsical look by Prada to the Golden Globes. (Image via Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer stunned in a blush custom Prada dress that fans say looks 'like cotton candy.'

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster wowed in a two piece look by Alberta Ferretti at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Brewster, 43, wowed in a two piece ensemble by Alberta Ferretti with cut-out details for the Globes red carpet. The "Fast X" star accessorized the look with a striking diamond necklace by Rahaminov.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson shimmers in Balmain at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star opted for a sparkling halter neck column gown by Balmain for the red carpet. The 34-year-old nominee for her hit comedy series kept things simple with sleek tresses and minimalist jewelry.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham wore an illusion black lace gown to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham brought the glamour to the Golden Globes in a mock-neck black lace illusion gown with elegant train.

Gayle King

Gayle King wore a one-shoulder look by Solace London to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty Images)

The "CBS This Morning" host wore a look by Solace London to honour Oprah Winfrey's musical version of "The Color Purple" at this year's Golden Glob Awards.

et us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.