Golden Globes 2025: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

The best dressed stars on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet (Getty)

The 2025 Golden Globes are officially here and the fashion that comes with it.

Awards season is underway with the 82nd annual Globes ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles where the best of the best in film and television will be honored.

Last year, the unofficial dress code seemed to thread the needle between old Hollywood and contemporary style with several A-listers sporting see-through garb and sequins galore. Others kept things chic and classy with classic tuxedos and all-black ensembles.

If this year’s Golden Globes gift bag is any indication of the luxurious fashion we’re about to see on the carpet, we’re in for a special treat.

These are the best dressed from the 2025 Golden Globes:

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton (Getty Images)

Zendaya arrived outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel in a burnt orange gown with a short hairdo.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo arrives in a black and white floral dress to the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo stepped out on the red carpet in a sparkly black and white dress with a short angular skirt layered on top of a longer one. The Broadway star’s floral print dress complimented her role inWicked as Elphaba.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande wears a 1966 Givenchy archive dress to the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Ariana Grande teamed with her stylist Mimi Cuttrell to pull a 1966 Givenchy archive gown. The artist’s pale yellow dress with encrusted crystals paired perfectly with short white opera gloves and a sophisticated ponytail.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a gold gown with silver details (Getty Images)

Nominated for her performance in The Substance, Demi Moore celebrated the glamorous night in a long gold gown cut with a silver shimmery streak from the neckline to her hip. Moore’s signature black hair fell effortlessly down her side as she posed for the camera.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell dons a rose gold gown on the Golden Globes red carpet (Getty Images)

The Nobody Wants This actor donned a delicate shimmery rose gold dress that caught the light as she moved along the carpet. The top of Bell’s elegant gown was complete with a round neckline, tight bodice, and short skirt covering her hips.

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne wears a checkered suit to the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Eddie Redmayne stepped out on the red carpet in a black and white checkered suit layered over a cream-colored shirt with a murray hill collar.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson arrives to the 2025 Golden Globes in a navy blue gown with rosette detailing (Getty Images)

Kate Hudson stepped out in a navy blue strapless gown with intricate rosette details and a beautiful crystal pendant to match.

Adam Brody

Adam Brody arrives in a forest green tuxedo to the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

The first-time Golden Globes nominee arrived in a forest green tuxedo embellised with a white rose. Brody is nominated for his role in the hit Netflix show, Nobody Wants This.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes in a pink Balenciaga gown (Getty Images)

Kerry Washington stepped out in a ruched hot pink dress with long black opera gloves.

The 47-year-old actress’ floor-length gown is made by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser dons a dark gold satin dress to host the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

The host of the 2025 Golden Globes donned a dark gold sating gown with lots of movement. Her voluminous skirt soared as she walked across the carpet ready to take the stage for tonight’s ceremony.

Ali Wong

Ali Wong wears an elegant red gown with opera gloves on the Golden Globes red carpet (Getty Images)

The 42-year-old comedian looked as if she was swimming in red chiffon seaweed with her floor-length gown. Wong teamed the soft, moving gown with long black opera gloves and her classic glasses.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell steps out in an all-black suit for the Golden Globes red carpet (Getty Images)

The first-time Golden Globe nominee stepped out in Top Gun style with aviator sunglasses and a sleek black suit. Powell kept his fashion cool and casual, opting out of wearing a tie and instead unbuttoning his collared shirt.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling arrives in a shimmery gold gown outside the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling arrived outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel in a dazzling gold ensemble. The actor elegantly accessorized with diamonds on her fingers and in her ears to match the beads on her dress.

