Golden Globe red carpet hits and misses from our favourite celebrities

<p>In 2020, Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet looking statuesque in a bold strapless look by Atelier Versace. Although she kept her styling simple, Kidman allowed the structural details of the dress to take centre stage. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Kidman's '20s-inspired YSL Rive Gauche by Tom Ford dress is one fashion misstep we'd like to leave in the past. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>In 2007, a newly divorced Witherspoon hit the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards wearing a strapless canary yellow dress by Nina Ricci. The "revenge" look marked a new chapter for the Oscar-winner and included a bold new look of slightly side-swept bangs and pin-straight locks. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Witherspoon's crimson Zac Posen gown in and tousled waves clashed on the 2012 red carpet, making for an overall ensemble that lacked polish. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Sandra Bullock's vibrant Bottega Veneta gown at the 2010 Golden Globes looked even better on-screen when she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for "The Blind Side." Bullock's side-swept up-do crated an effortlessly stylish look that we couldn't get enough of. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Oh, Sandra. You win some, you lose some. This marigold Oscar De La Renta gown looked less like couture and more like a DIY look created during quarantine from curtains. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Lopez looked like the coveted prize at the 2009 Golden Globes in a plunging gold gown by Marchesa that highlighted her infamous curves. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>This Valentino Couture gown at the 2020 Golden Globes is one fashion gift we'd like to exchange for something with less bows. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>In 2009, Beyoncé delivered a major dose of glamour to the red carpet in a champagne Elie Saab gown and dripping in diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Even red carpet queens have made their share of mistakes. Case in point: this strapless dress with floral embroidered bodice that looks more suited for the prom than the red carpet. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>It doesn't get better than this! In 2010, Barrymore accepted the Golden Globe for her role in "Grey Gardens" wearing an asymmetrical jewel-encrusted gown by Versace. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Barrymore's John Galliano dress and Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair looked like it was in need of a good steam and a once-over with a brush. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Davis's simple but elegant Michael Kors gown in 2017 is one of the brightest spots in Golden Globes red carpet history. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Davis's Marchesa gown at the 2016 Golden Globes featured flowing sleeves and embroidered that overwhelmed the star's shape. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Parker's Emmanuel Ungaro gown in 2001 was the perfect blend of high-fashion and bohemian style vibes that we'll never forget. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>There's so much happening with this futuristic Star Wars-esque ensemble from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Although we're not sure of the inspiration behind this Vera Wang gown, we are quite certain it belongs in a galaxy far, far away. (<em>Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>While we're usually a fan of colourful looks on the red carpet, we'll never forget Kate Hudson's dramatic key-hole Alexander McQueen gown at the 2013 Golden Globes. The long-sleeve look and simple styling was a red carpet moment for the books. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Hudson's Marchesa gown at the 2010 Golden Globes was a stark departure from her usual care-free, bohemian red carpet style. From the up-do to the feathered detailing, this red carpet look was a swing and a miss. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Jolie looked glamorous in an ivory gown with bold red detailed by Atelier Versace at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. The finishing touch? Her infamous pout in a matching ruby red lipstick. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Although we didn't love this look, Jolie's overdrawn brows and unfinished hairstyle were hardly noticeable compared to her PDA with then-husband Billy Bob Thornton. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>In 2004, Aniston hit the red carpet in a plunging Valentino gown with clasp detail and her signature perfectly tousled waves. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
<p>Although Aniston rarely takes red carpet risks, this halter-neck Saint Laurent dress from 2015 lacked the wow-factor the A-lister deserves. <em>(Getty Images)</em></p>
Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Editor

The Golden Globe Awards are typically a spectacle of glitz and glamour to celebrate the biggest names in TV and film. This year, however, the 79th annual awards will forego not only a red carpet, but a live audience and livestream altogether.

While the recent spike in COVID-19 cases played a part in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) decision to alter proceedings, the criticism over lack of diversity in the organization may also have been a significant factor.

Although the HFPA has been criticised for years for its lack of diversity, a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times revealed that none of the 87 journalists who make up the organization were Black. This news prompted backlash from celebrities who threatened to boycott the awards until changes were made. 

Even though there will be no red carpet this year, it undoubtedly would have featured some of the usual suspects who happen to be Hollywood's A-list. 

As an alternative to new fashions, we've decided to look back through the annals of Golden Globes red carpet history to see the personal fashion highs and lows from some of our favourite celebrities. 

Scroll through our gallery for more! 

