Golden Globe red carpet hits and misses from our favourite celebrities

The Golden Globe Awards are typically a spectacle of glitz and glamour to celebrate the biggest names in TV and film. This year, however, the 79th annual awards will forego not only a red carpet, but a live audience and livestream altogether.

While the recent spike in COVID-19 cases played a part in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) decision to alter proceedings, the criticism over lack of diversity in the organization may also have been a significant factor.

Although the HFPA has been criticised for years for its lack of diversity, a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times revealed that none of the 87 journalists who make up the organization were Black. This news prompted backlash from celebrities who threatened to boycott the awards until changes were made.

Even though there will be no red carpet this year, it undoubtedly would have featured some of the usual suspects who happen to be Hollywood's A-list.

As an alternative to new fashions, we've decided to look back through the annals of Golden Globes red carpet history to see the personal fashion highs and lows from some of our favourite celebrities.

Scroll through our gallery for more!