Good news for fans of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job!

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are taking on a new house renovation, only this time they're heading to the south of Spain.

BBC's hugely popular Amanda and Alan's Italian Job saw the duo renovate dilapidated 'one Euro' houses. Series one was in Sicily, and series two was in northern Tuscany (their Italian property is now for sale for €220,000 via Rightmove).

For series three they are taking on their biggest project yet in Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job, where they’ll tackle a rambling, rundown property in the province of Andalusia.

With many rural areas suffering from de-population, Amanda and Alan are hoping to bring the tourists back by highlighting some unloved and forgotten areas around the Costa del Sol.

Along the way they'll be learning new DIY skills and pushing themselves out of their comfort zone. The interiors will echo all the region has to offer, as their design delves into the Moorish influences of bygone eras.

'We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! We can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much needed TLC to a casa in Spain,' says comedian and Interior Design Masters presenter Alan.

BBC/Voltage TV/Claire Walls

Alan and Amanda will also throw themselves into the Spanish traditions, indulging in the local cuisine and joining summer festivals, as well as travelling the breadth of Andalusia to discover the rich, varied landscape of the Sierra Nevada mountains, whitewashed coastal villages and historic Moorish towns.

'It's wonderful how often I’m stopped in the street and told how much people love our show,' says Britain's Got Talent judge and Heart radio presenter Amanda. 'Alan and I have the best time filming it and to have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC!

BBC/Voltage TV

'By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling! Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started and continue to help Comic Relief and Children In Need along the way.'

There will be eight 30-minute episodes of Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job. A broadcast date has yet to be announced.

