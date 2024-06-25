Goodbye Genie+? Big changes are coming to Disney World’s ride reservation system

Disney Genie+ is going away at Walt Disney World, sort of.

Starting July 24, Genie+ will be called Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and Individual Lightning Lanes will be called Lightning Lane Single Passes, but that’s not the biggest change.

Beginning that same day, guests will be able to reserve rides and shows ahead of time instead of having to wait for park days, as part of changes first teased last May.

“Lightning Lane passes will blend features from our current services and the previously offered FastPass+ service, giving guests the choice to plan ahead and removing the hassle of planning during their vacation,” the Florida resort announced Tuesday.

Here’s what guests should know.

Guests line up for the Haunted Mansion at Disney World.

How does Disney Lightning Lane work?

The Lightning Lane Multi Pass will include the same attractions currently covered by Genie+ as well as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens on June 28. Á la carte Lightning Lane Single Passes will be available for the most popular attractions at each park, like Individual Lightning Lanes.

However, starting July 24, guests will no longer have to wait for their park day to reserve experiences.

Guests staying at Disney World’s resort hotels can make selections up to seven days in advance, all at once, for up to 14 days of their stay. Other guests can make selections up to three days in advance.

Guests can make up to three advance Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections for each day of their trip. Once they arrive at the park and complete their first experience, they can book additional experiences pending availability. Lightning Lane Single Passes remain limited to two per day, like Individual Lightning Lanes are currently.

Guests will also be able to see prices and select attraction times before purchasing passes “​​so you know what you’re getting.” Currently, guests have to purchase Genie+ before they can see availability. Disney World’s app and website will be updated for easier planning and purchasing.

Disney Genie+ is getting a new name and new features starting July 24.

How much is the Lightning Lane at Disney World?

Disney Lightning Lane pricing varies by date and park.

There will be no price increase related to these changes.

Why is Genie+ changing?

Disney World said, “Guests have told us they would prefer to have the option to do more of their planning before their theme park day. So, this summer we will make changes to our Disney Genie+ service and individual Lightning Lane entry, including new ways to plan ahead.”

Guests will be able to select experiences and times before buying a pass. Prices shown are sample prices. Actual prices vary by date and park.

Will Disney Genie still be available?

The free Disney Genie planning tool will still be available for all guests to help plan their trips. The paid Genie+ service is the one changing.

Day or night, rain or shine, there's always a long standby line for Peter Pan's Flight at Disney World.

Is Disneyland’s Genie+ changing?

Disneyland will also adopt the new names for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes, but they will still operate the way they do currently without other changes.

