Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly announces engagement to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay has announced her engagement to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The 24-year-old daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay wrote on Instagram on Thursday (12 September), “Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife.”

She vowed to “always be there” for her fiancé and his four-year-old son, George, whom he shares with his ex partner Eiri Munro.

“Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever,” she wrote. She completed the post with a Bible verse writing, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13”

Gold medalist Peaty, 29, called Ramsay a “gentle, caring and beautiful woman”, as he posted about their engagement on his social media.

“You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness,” he wrote.

“You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.”

Couple have announced their engagement after meeting in 2021 (Instagram/HollyRamsayy)

The couple first met in 2021 when Peaty appeared on Strictly Come Dancing along with Holly’s younger sister Tilly. They did not make their relationship official until June last year.

Tilly congratulated the couple as she wrote, “Couldn’t be happier for you both!! I love you guys”.

Peaty boasts an impressive six Olympic medals, including three gold and three silver. He revealed he would be taking an extended break following his stint at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, after he won a silver medal, losing out on Gold to Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi by just 0.02 seconds.

(Getty)

“I’m going to stay fit and I’m going to train for two years,” Peaty said in an interview with The Times while addressing whether he has the desire to compete at Los Angeles 2028.

“But I’m going to take a break, put other things forward as a priority. It’s trying to get a balance with my work and trying to find out who I am away from sport.

“Knowing what I’ve done in the past 14 months, I only need two years really. So we’ll look at the landscape in ’26 and if that contract’s worth writing for me, I’ll write it and I’ll train the hardest I can.”

Meanwhile, Holly enjoys a career as a podcaster, hosting the show 21 & Over.