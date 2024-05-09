Got a Graduate in Your Life? Getting Them a Chipotle Gift Card Will Earn You a BOGO Entree Deal

Two entrees are always better than one.

Gift cards are becoming increasingly popular: 41% of Gen Z consumers reportedly buy e-gift cards at least once every three months. And in order to capture our now-collective love for gift cards, Chipotle has released some new graduation-themed e-gift cards, and if you buy one for the graduate in your life, you’ll score some free Chipotle for yourself too. Starting on Thursday, May 9, the first 10,000 people who buy at least $40 worth of Chipotle’s new grad-themed gift cards through the Chipotle website will receive a Buy One Get One (BOGO) entree offer.

Chipotle has several graduation-themed gift card designs, including a classic “Class of ’24” version, one that reminds your favorite grad that their “Future is Bright,” and the most accurate of them all, which just says “Burrito Fund.” In order to receive the BOGO offer, the gift cards must be purchased through Chipotle’s online gift card store; they cannot be bought in a Chipotle restaurant.

As for the BOGO offer, it must be redeemed by Sunday, June 30, and it can be used to receive a single free entree with a purchase of another entree of equal or greater value. It must be cashed in at a Chipotle restaurant or through a Chipotle.com order, and cannot be used on third-party delivery platforms.

Chipotle is also still honoring “Healthcare Heroes” during National Nurses Week. From now through Sunday, May 12, if you purchase one of the healthcare-themed e-gift cards, Chipotle will donate 10% of the card’s value to the American Nurses Foundation. For example, if you buy a $100 gift card, you will pay $100 and keep the full $100 value of the card, but Chipotle will send $10 to the organization.

From now through Sunday, you can also support healthcare workers through its “Round Up for Real Change” program. When you place an order, you’ll be asked if you want to round the total up to the nearest dollar; the difference between the order and the next dollar will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation. That change adds up too: according to Chipotle, it has donated over $770,000 to the organization through the “round up” option.

