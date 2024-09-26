Grab up to 60% off Cuisinart cookware, knives and griddles at Wayfair

Save up to 60% on Cuisinart cookware, knife sets, electric griddles and more ahead of Wayfair's October Way Day sale.

The fall season is shaping out to be a deal hunter's dream. If you're already busy making your way through a long holiday shopping list, Wayfair just announced a big sale that you'll love. The 2024 October Way Day sale is slated to start on Saturday, October 5 with thousands of sitewide discounts. Can't wait? We found eight insane deals on Cuisinart cookware, knife sets, electric griddles and more available at Wayfair ahead of the fall sale. Shop our favorite kitchen finds to save up to 60% below.

Shop Cuisinart cookware and appliances on sale at Wayfair

1. Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Save 55% on this popular Cuisinart cookware set ahead of October Way Day.

$299.95 at Wayfair (Save $370.05)

2. Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer 5-Piece Set

Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer 5-Piece Set

Save 47% on the ultimate wine opener and sealer set at Wayfair.

$39.95 at Wayfair (Save $35.05)

3. Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender

Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender

Get 59% off this blender with more than 2,000 5-star reviews at Wayfair.

$73 at Wayfair (Save $107)

4. Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color Knife Set

Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color Knife Set

You can save 60% on this colorful 12-piece knife set at Wayfair right now.

$27 at Wayfair (Save $39.67)

5. Cuisinart Griddler Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Cuisinart Griddler Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Get 46% off this top-selling electric grill ahead of Wayfair’s October Way Day sale.

$59.95 at Wayfair (Save $50.05)

6. Cuisinart 5-Speed Hand Mixer

Cuisinart 5-Speed Hand Mixer

This insanely popular hand mixer is 47% off ahead of Wayfair’s October Way Day sale.

$39.95 at Wayfair (Save $35.05)

7. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven with Lid

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven with Lid

Get 42% off this gorgeous Cuisinart Dutch oven at Wayfair just in time for the holidays.

$70 at Wayfair (Save $50)

8. Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender

Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender

Save 44% on this efficient hand blender ahead of Wayfair’s Way Day sale.

$49.95 at Wayfair (Save $40.05)

When is Wayfair's October Way Day 2024 sale?

Wayfair has officially announced that it will host an October Way Day sale from Saturday, October 5 through Monday, October 7.

What is Wayfair Way Day?

Wayfair's Way Day sale is a huge flash sale that has historically been held in April or May with spring deals. Wayfair has added a fall iteration of the sale, known as October Way Day. The sale features sitewide discounts, usually up to 75% off, across all categories. The fall sale typically highlights seasonal deals on holiday gifts, decor, kitchen finds and more.

What other fall sales are happening in October?

