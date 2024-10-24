Grab a pair of these timeless — and comfy! — black booties under $100 at Nordstrom

Who says looking good has to cost a fortune? Head over to Nordstrom ASAP where there are lots of stylish, affordable black ankle boots.

With the end of October nearing, it's finally time to admit that boot season is upon us. While some parts of the country may still be unseasonably warm, don't be fooled: Cold weather is coming, and when it arrives, you'll want to be prepared with a pair of stylish boots you can wear with just about everything in your closet — think jeans, trousers, skirts and dresses.

When it comes to versatility, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of black booties. Whether in leather or suede, they're a timeless closet staple that looks good year after year. I was recently on the hunt for a new pair of black booties so I hit up Nordstrom. I was pleasantly surprised to find lots of styles I loved, but even more delighted to see many were less than $100. That quality? At that store? At that price point? Yes, please! I decided to grab these waterproof Blondo booties for just $90 — that's 50% off. The tan ones are even cheaper and they're currently sitting in my cart, too.

Want to add a new pair of black ankle boots to your collection for the season? Check out some of the other Nordstrom styles that caught my eye below, all $100 or less.

Nordstrom Open Edit Enzo Western Boot Yes, all things cowboy-inspired are trending right now, but rest assured this boot has staying power. The Western details are subtle, so you can easily make this style work in a year or two when the fad has passed. Available in black, tan and cream, this bootie works well with slim jeans or a midi or maxi dress. Before you buy, though, be forewarned that some shoppers say it runs a bit narrow. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Easy Street Murphy Bootie Made from durable faux leather that won't get ruined in the rain, this simple ankle boot is a smart investment because it won't go out of style. It looks just as nice with skinny jeans as it does with a flirty mini-dress, plus the rubber sole offers added traction. Another highlight? This ankle boot is available in a wide range of sizes. Choose from 5-12 in four different widths. $60 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Miah Water Resistant Chelsea Lug Boot Shoppers at Nordstrom really tempted me with this lug sole style — many even say it's super comfortable for walking long distances. "This boot was made for walking," one person titled their review. "Very comfortable boot. I wore it in Paris and walked over six miles. Love the shoe." In addition to black, the boot comes in white and burgundy and it's available in sizes 4-13. $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Charles by Charles David Abrina Pointed Toe Bootie If you're looking for dressier black booties to wear to the office or a fancy evening event, go with this pointy-toe style by Charles David. The heel is elegant without being too high and the faux suede material looks polished and high-quality. "The shape and silhouette of this shoe is perfection," one shopper commented. $77 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Blondo Raniah Waterproof Bootie These are the boots I decided to buy and I'm so excited for them to arrive. The durable, waterproof construction won me over, along with the chunky, walkable heel. Some shoppers say this boot fits a bit snug, so I'm not planning to wear them with thick socks. If that's how you like to style your footwear, then consider ordering a half or full size up. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom LifeStride Destined Bootie This sleek black boot doesn't have any ornamentation, but that's part of its charm. Its unfussy silhouette makes it the perfect subtle accessory to let a standout skirt or dress really shine. The two-inch heel offers a nice height boost without killing your feet, plus the inside is outfitted with LifeStride's Soft System comfort technology to make these comfortable for all-day wear. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Filip Chelsea Bootie Chelsea boots are a wardrobe essential that stand the test of time. If you don't already own a pair, let me suggest this pull-on style from Chinese Laundry that's made from leather and has a modest heel. While some shoppers mentioned the boot being a little stiff, others said the fit was just right. "Believe it or not I wear these during my 8 to 10 hour restaurant shifts as a manager. They are very comfortable and I’m buying them again," one Nordstrom shopper wrote. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dansko Daisie Waterproof Chelsea Boot Is there anything worse than getting caught in a rain, sleet or snowstorm while wearing your favorite suede booties? You could invest in protector spray or you could just buy a pair of waterproof boots like this pair from Dansko. There's a zipper on the side to make getting them on and off easy and the footbed is nicely cushioned with plenty of arch support. "I was very happy with this boot. Plenty of toe space and a good grip on the bottom," one fan wrote in their review. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Sofft Emeline Waterproof Wedge Bootie If you spend a lot of time on your feet but don't want flat booties, consider a wedge. They'll give you extra inches and are usually way more manageable than a traditional heel. That's the case with this suede option from Sofft. Shoppers say they are cute and comfortable, though some do note this style can be a little tight around the ankle depending on your leg shape. If you're nervous about ruining suede, these boots are also available in leather. $97 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Toms Rylie Bootie Sworn off heels for good? Then here's a flat pick that's got lots of style. Made from genuine suede with a grippy rubber sole, this Toms pick is the perfect blend of fashion and function. Wear these zip-back booties with black tights and a dress or skirt or pair them with your favorite cropped jeans to show them off. They're versatile enough to be your everyday shoe, no matter where you're headed. $100 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.