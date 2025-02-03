Grammys 2025: The best dressed stars on the red carpet from Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan

The 2025 Grammy Awards is officially in full swing, with the biggest names in the music industry making their way down the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tonight, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter are among the superstars vying for some of the biggest prizes. Trevor Noah returns as host for the fifth consecutive year.

The evening also promises show-stopping performances from global icons like Shakira, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish.

But before the stage lights up, the red carpet takes center stage as celebrities showcase their stunning designer ensembles, crafted for music’s biggest night.

From bold statements to timeless elegance, here are the best-dressed stars at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

This list is being updated live

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan stuns in a blue and white gown (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Chappell Roan, a six-time nominee at tonight's Grammys, turned heads with her signature bold style. She dazzled in a voluminous blue-and-yellow gown complete with matching blue gloves and striking black bow-tied straps. She topped off the look with a vibrant, multi-colored feathered hat.

Staying true to her distinctive red carpet aesthetic, Roan wore her signature white face paint, along with black and blue eye shadow.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith arrived in a matching bra and shorts set (Getty Images)

Willow Smith stunned in a black sparkled bralette and matching high-waisted shorts paired with a long black trench coat. For shoes, she chose black, wedged high-heels.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini wears a mini black dress (Getty Images)

The country singer arrived in a classic black mini-dress, with a deep v-neckline. She completed the look with silver earrings, black shoes, and a white, floor-length coat. Her long blonde hair was also loosely curled.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams arrives in a bridal look (AFP via Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams went for a very bridal look. She arrived in a cream, off-the-shoulder gown, which had a rose in the middle and a black belt. The “That’s So True” singer had a white veil on her head, as she completed her look with black heels and silver earrings.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX shows off her slit in her grey gown (AFP via Getty Images)

Charli XCX, who’s nominated for seven awards tonight, wore a dramatic gray corset gown, which had a ruffled sleeves and skirt. She had her iconic black hair curled, as she opted for black, open-toed thigh-high boots, with cut-out designs on the front.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift goes all red at the Grammys (Getty Images)

The pop icon posed in a sparkled, one-shoulder red mini dress. She also had a chain, with her initial, “T”, attached to the bottom of her outfit. Swift completed her look with red matching heels, earrings, and her classic red lipstick.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter stuns in a silk blue feathered dress (Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter arrived in a silk custom gown by JW Anderson. Her elegant blue, backless gown was accented with feathers around the waist and bottom of the skirt. The “Espresso” singer also had her blonde locks in a stunning updo.