Grammys 2025 red carpet: Best, worst and weirdest looks from Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & more

The biggest names in music hit the red carpet for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Celebrities like Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are attending the 2025 Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. (Photos via Getty Images)

The 2025 Grammys are finally here! For the fifth year in a row, Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads the nominees this year with 11 nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter, followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with seven nominations each. Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter follow closely behind with six nominations.

Before they can take the stage to accept the coveted golden gramophone, the stars must hit the red carpet in their best — and wildest — attire.

Keep reading to see every can't-miss look from the 2025 Grammy's red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Swift arrived in an asymmetrical ruby-coloured mini dress by one of her favourite go-to brands, Vivienne Westwood. The look featured a few easter eggs for fans. Aside from wearing the colour of boyfriend Travis Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs, it also featured delicate gold chain near her thigh that featured a gold "T."

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The "Espresso" singer channelled Marilyn Monroe in a custom ice blue halter-neck gown with feathered waist and hemline by JW Anderson.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Eilish hit the red carpet in an understated Prada ensemble that featured a belt-chain, lace-up jacket and black sunglasses.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Roan channelled the Belle Époque in a couture look from Jean-Paul Gaultier from 2003, which featured images of Edgar Degas's famous dancers.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo at the 67th Grammys Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer wowed in a black halter-neck gown featuring an open back. The vintage Versace dress also had a plunging centre keyhole and geometric side cut-outs which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Cowboys Cry Two" nominee looked chic in a black mini dress with flowing ivory jacket by Tamara Ralph.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “Up” rapper wore a ready-to-wear Roberto Cavalli gold gown on the red carpet, featuring a feathered multi-coloured train and an off-the-sleeve moment.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Abrams, who earned a nod for her collaboration with Taylor Swift on “us.,” wore a Chanel cream-coloured dress featuring a see-through veil and dramatic cape. Her brown locks were styled in Princess Leia buns, while she accessorized with black heels and a matching belt.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cyrus hit the Grammys red carpet in a daring leather halter-neck dress by Saint Laurent. The "Flowers" singer added even more edge to the look with severe layers and a slight wave in her bangs.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Crow accessorized her strapless sequinned Missoni dress with boho-inspired turquoise jewelry. The "Soak Up the Sun" singer kept her hair and makeup natural with a peach-coloured lip and soft beachy waves.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The “365” singer, nominated for album of the year with “Brat,” stunned on the red carpet wearing a grey ruffled corset gown from Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as black knee-high, open-toe boots.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The couple that coordinates for the red carpet together, stays together! Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen chose a dramatic Christian Siriano gown for the Grammys red carpet. Her dress's mesh detail was mirrored in Legend's brown suit pattern by Louis Vuitton.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Klum shimmered in a strapless grey sequin gown with billowing shawl and diamond choker. The supermodel paired her silver-smokey eye with a '90s-style blow-out befitting the fashion icon.

Benson Boone

Benson Boone at the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The best new artist nominee wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana oversized dark grey suit, leaving his shirt unbuttoned for a relaxed aesthetic.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith attends the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Willow Smith rocked a black underwear set featuring silver embellishments under a long suit jacket-style coat. The “Wait a Minute!” singer also wore black platform heels, and styled her hair in a middle-part afro.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

Samara Joy

Samara Joy at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

The jazz singer, who won best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, rocked a sultry long-sleeve black gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a silver butt-shaped clutch.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Stick Season" singer opted for an off-white coloured suit with diamond brooch.

Gayle King

Gayle King attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The TV host looked ageless wearing a dark brown velvet pantsuit on the red carpet. She carried a multi-coloured satchel and rocked sleek, straight auburn hair.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “Make You Mine” singer opted for a couture dress from Miss Sohee’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection. The gold strapless gown glittered with numerous embellishments and was accessorized with a dramatic green cape featuring a floral design.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The "Lose Control" singer went for a pearl-encrusted café au lait suit, steel-tip cowboy boots and plenty of diamond accessories for the red carpet.

Doechii

Doechii at the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The “Alter Ego” singer, who has earned three Grammy nods, wore a menswear-inspired corset dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves from Thom Browne. She paired it with a matching grey tie and a white buttoned shirt.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “Rush” singer opted for a lavender-coloured suit from Prada, accessorizing with a small purple scarf and silver brooch wrapped around his neck.

Joy Villa

Joy Villa attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The singer-songwriter turned fitness influence wore a “crypto-inspired” dress to represent “digital freedom” and a red hat to show her support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.