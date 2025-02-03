Grammys 2025 red carpet: Best, worst and weirdest looks from Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & more

The biggest names in music hit the red carpet for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Celebrities like Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are attending the 2025 Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. (Photos via Getty Images)
The 2025 Grammys are finally here! For the fifth year in a row, Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads the nominees this year with 11 nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter, followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with seven nominations each. Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter follow closely behind with six nominations.

Before they can take the stage to accept the coveted golden gramophone, the stars must hit the red carpet in their best — and wildest — attire.

Keep reading to see every can't-miss look from the 2025 Grammy's red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Swift arrived in an asymmetrical ruby-coloured mini dress by one of her favourite go-to brands, Vivienne Westwood. The look featured a few easter eggs for fans. Aside from wearing the colour of boyfriend Travis Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs, it also featured delicate gold chain near her thigh that featured a gold "T."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The "Espresso" singer channelled Marilyn Monroe in a custom ice blue halter-neck gown with feathered waist and hemline by JW Anderson.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Billie Eilish attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Billie Eilish attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Eilish hit the red carpet in an understated Prada ensemble that featured a belt-chain, lace-up jacket and black sunglasses.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chappell Roan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chappell Roan attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Roan channelled the Belle Époque in a couture look from Jean-Paul Gaultier from 2003, which featured images of Edgar Degas's famous dancers.

Los Angeles, CA - February 2, 2025: Olivia Rodrigo at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Olivia Rodrigo at the 67th Grammys Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer wowed in a black halter-neck gown featuring an open back. The vintage Versace dress also had a plunging centre keyhole and geometric side cut-outs which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Cowboys Cry Two" nominee looked chic in a black mini dress with flowing ivory jacket by Tamara Ralph.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Cardi B attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “Up” rapper wore a ready-to-wear Roberto Cavalli gold gown on the red carpet, featuring a feathered multi-coloured train and an off-the-sleeve moment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Gracie Abrams attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Gracie Abrams attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Abrams, who earned a nod for her collaboration with Taylor Swift on “us.,” wore a Chanel cream-coloured dress featuring a see-through veil and dramatic cape. Her brown locks were styled in Princess Leia buns, while she accessorized with black heels and a matching belt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cyrus hit the Grammys red carpet in a daring leather halter-neck dress by Saint Laurent. The "Flowers" singer added even more edge to the look with severe layers and a slight wave in her bangs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sheryl Crow attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sheryl Crow attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Crow accessorized her strapless sequinned Missoni dress with boho-inspired turquoise jewelry. The "Soak Up the Sun" singer kept her hair and makeup natural with a peach-coloured lip and soft beachy waves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charli XCX attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Charli XCX attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The “365” singer, nominated for album of the year with “Brat,” stunned on the red carpet wearing a grey ruffled corset gown from Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as black knee-high, open-toe boots.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The couple that coordinates for the red carpet together, stays together! Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen chose a dramatic Christian Siriano gown for the Grammys red carpet. Her dress's mesh detail was mirrored in Legend's brown suit pattern by Louis Vuitton.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Heidi Klum attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Heidi Klum attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Klum shimmered in a strapless grey sequin gown with billowing shawl and diamond choker. The supermodel paired her silver-smokey eye with a '90s-style blow-out befitting the fashion icon.

Benson Boone at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Benson Boone at the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The best new artist nominee wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana oversized dark grey suit, leaving his shirt unbuttoned for a relaxed aesthetic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Willow Smith attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Willow Smith attends the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Willow Smith rocked a black underwear set featuring silver embellishments under a long suit jacket-style coat. The “Wait a Minute!” singer also wore black platform heels, and styled her hair in a middle-part afro.

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2: Jaden Smith at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2: Samara Joy at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
Samara Joy at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

The jazz singer, who won best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, rocked a sultry long-sleeve black gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a silver butt-shaped clutch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Noah Kahan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Noah Kahan attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Stick Season" singer opted for an off-white coloured suit with diamond brooch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Gayle King attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Gayle King attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The TV host looked ageless wearing a dark brown velvet pantsuit on the red carpet. She carried a multi-coloured satchel and rocked sleek, straight auburn hair.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Madison Beer attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Madison Beer attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “Make You Mine” singer opted for a couture dress from Miss Sohee’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection. The gold strapless gown glittered with numerous embellishments and was accessorized with a dramatic green cape featuring a floral design.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teddy Swims attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Teddy Swims attends the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The "Lose Control" singer went for a pearl-encrusted café au lait suit, steel-tip cowboy boots and plenty of diamond accessories for the red carpet.

Doechii at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Doechii at the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The “Alter Ego” singer, who has earned three Grammy nods, wore a menswear-inspired corset dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves from Thom Browne. She paired it with a matching grey tie and a white buttoned shirt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Troye Sivan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Troye Sivan attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “Rush” singer opted for a lavender-coloured suit from Prada, accessorizing with a small purple scarf and silver brooch wrapped around his neck.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Joy Villa attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Joy Villa attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The singer-songwriter turned fitness influence wore a “crypto-inspired” dress to represent “digital freedom” and a red hat to show her support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

