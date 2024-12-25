Grand Duke Henri announces abdication in emotional Christmas speech as son Prince Guillaume prepares to take the throne

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Henri of Luxemburg, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg (Getty)

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has revealed he will be stepping down from the throne, with his son, Prince Guillaume, set to succeed him as the nation's sovereign next October.

The surprising announcement was made during what will now be remembered as the 69-year-old monarch's final annual Christmas broadcast, marking the conclusion of his 24-year reign.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has announced his abdication (Getty)

Guillaume, 43, who has already fulfilled many of his father's responsibilities as Lieutenant-Représentant in recent months, will officially assume the title of Grand Duke on 3 October 2025.

This historic abdication makes Henri the second European monarch to relinquish the throne in 2024. Earlier this year, Queen Margrethe of Denmark ended her 52-year reign, paving the way for her son Frederik to ascend as King on 14 January.

In his emotional address, Grand Duke Henri expressed pride in his nearly quarter-century of service to Luxembourg, saying: "The year 2024 is drawing to a close, and Christmas is the perfect time to reflect on the past year. This time, I do so with great emotion, as it is the last time that I will deliver the Christmas speech as Head of State.

"As you know, Prince Guillaume has been Lieutenant-Représentant since 8 October and is preparing intensively for his accession to the throne. And, in order to make this speech more exciting, I won't tell you until the end when it will take place."

Grand Duke Henri's 24-year reign

Henri's reign began on 7 October 2000, following his father's abdication. Reflecting on his reign, Henri shared: "When I look back today, after almost 25 years, I do so with deep gratitude and humility.

The Luxembourg royal family tree (HELLO!)

"It has been a period during which Luxembourg has made much progress, and I am pleased to have been able to be part of that journey with you, together with the Grand Duchess.

Grand Duke Henri formally appointed Prince Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative in October (Getty)

"It has been a quarter of a century of challenges, opportunities and hopes for a better future: of technological and economic progress, of social change, but also of many conflicts. All were moments that have made us reflect and brought us closer together as a nation. And we have remained united to make Luxembourg even more inviting and sustainable.

"We have always taken targeted measures to ensure that none of us are left behind or excluded. The strength, and indeed the future, of our society lies in its ability to show solidarity. Henri acknowledged that it was time for a generational change.

A sweet moment between father and son after the ceremony (Getty)

He added: "It's a natural process that has its raison d'être. This also applies to me. On our last National Day, I announced the appointment of Prince Guillaume as Lieutenant-Représentant."

Handing over the responsibility

The Grand Duke confirmed that his son Prince Guillaume, 43, and daughter-in-law Princess Stéphanie will succeed him and his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. "I know that they will do their utmost to contribute to the well-being of our country," Henri continued.

Grand Duke Henri and King Charles at Windsor Castle (Buckingham Palace)

"Together with the Grand Duchess, Prince Guillaume, Princess Stéphanie and all our children, I wish you a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year."

Royal family

Guillaume married Stephanie de Lannoy in 2012, and the couple share two young sons - Prince Charles, four, and Prince François, who was born in March 2023.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie with their sons (Maison du Grand-Duc / Kary Barthelmey)

As well as Guillaume, Henri and Maria Teresa are parents to Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess also have eight grandchildren, with the newest addition – Princess Alexandra's daughter Victoire – born in May.