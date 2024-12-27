New Grandparents Ree and Ladd Drummond Cozy Up in Matching Pajamas for Christmas

Ree and her husband Ladd's 27-year-old daughter Alex gave birth to her daughter Sofia Marie on Dec. 18

Ree Drummond's family got a little bigger right before Christmas — and she and her husband Ladd Drummond are celebrating in style!

The Food Network star, 55, and Ladd, also 55 — who share kids Alex, 27, Paige, 25, Bryce, 22, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 20 — gave their Instagram followers a glimpse into their Christmas festivities at their Pawhuska, Okla. ranch in an Instagram Stories post shared on Thursday, Dec. 26.

In the post — which marks one of Drummond's first since daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio Scott welcomed their daughter, Sofia Marie on Dec. 18 — the chef and her husband can be seen cozying up in color-coordinated pink and blue striped pajamas (a long-running annual tradition) as Ella Fitzgerald's "Baby It's Cold Outside" plays in the background.

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree and Ladd Drummond continue their Christmas tradition of rocking matching pajamas.

Another post also showed off Drummond's outfit from before she changed into her PJs, posing in a black top with multicolored hearts alongside her sister Betsy.

"Sister Christmas," she captioned the photo.

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond and her sister Betsy.

Meanwhile, her second-oldest daughter Paige shared her own glimpse into the family's Christmas festivities, posting a photo to her own Instagram Stories of herself, Bryce and Todd.

The brothers both wore red plaid shirts and blue jeans for the holiday, while Paige — who became engaged to her fiancé, David Andersen earlier this year — sported a red knit sweater and black pants, styling her blonde hair in long, loose curls.

Paige Drummond/Instagram Paige, Bryce and Todd Drummond.

The family of seven has kept up the festive PJ tradition over the last several years, each holiday season bringing a new coordinating set. Last year, Ree, Ladd, Jamar, Paige and Todd wore matching reindeer outfits. The hood of each onesie was adorned with ears, antlers and a red nose.

Todd, Paige, Jamar, Alex and Bryce Drummond in 2020

The Food Network star's family celebrates most holidays together, but Ree knew that Thanksgiving would be the last time her 27-year-old daughter would be pregnant at the ranch.

"Alex and Mauricio arrived Monday," Drummond wrote in a blog post shared on Nov. 30 recapping her Thanksgiving, "and since this is the last time they'll be home before the baby arrives, it's been particularly sweet to have them here."



On Dec. 18, the new mom shared the news of the birth of her first child on Instagram with a gallery of black and white photos.

"At 2:27am, our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed," Alex's caption read. "Thank you, Lord."

The cookbook author also took to Instagram to gush over her growing family. “Our first baby had her first baby. Thank you Lord, we will never be the same,” she captioned a snap of herself cradling Sofia Marie.



Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree, Ladd and their granddaughter Sofia.

Ree's post also shared intimate details of baby Sofia’s arrival, saying that she and Ladd had arrived at the hospital just as Alex was transitioning into active labor. She also revealed that Mauricio was a wonderful support to Alex as she delivered the baby.

"What a gift to Ladd and me, for Alex to have a partner in life who demonstrates his love through such clear action,” Ree wrote, finishing her heartwarming post by calling her new granddaughter “perfect.”

“Thank you, God, for Alex and Mauricio and for my beautiful granddaughter Sofia Marie Scott."



