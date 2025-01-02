Gray Benko’s South Carolina House in Photos

Wendy Bowman
The circa-1815 home is introduced via a charming front porch.

A staircase in the sage-hued entrance hallway is lined with portraits.

The fireside living room.

A built-in bookcase in the living room is stocked with color-coded novels.

The formal dining room.

The dining room connects to a powder blue den.

The kitchen.

A lilac breakfast nook has banquette seating.

The primary suite.

The primary bath.

One of the guest bedrooms has a fireplace.

Another bedroom is adorned in a nautical theme.

A step-up bonus area on the top level is currently being used as a bedroom.

The oak tree-laced grounds host a freeform pool surrounded by a sundeck.

