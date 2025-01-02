Gray Benko’s South Carolina House in Photos

The Daily Beast

President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”