25 grey kitchen ideas

There are so many possibilities when it comes to grey kitchen ideas. Grey is still very much the neutral of the moment: it looks smart and crisp paired with white but can still benefit from a little extra color.

You might think kitchen ideas would be limited with one color, but if you hold together a fan of grey paint charts, you’ll see how widely the tones vary. The cool end of the spectrum has blue undertones, passing through tints of green and yellow, ending up at warm shades with red bases that give them brown, pink or purple tints.

Decorating with grey harmonizes well with almost every other hue, making it a most adaptable neutral and giving good reason for its popularity, says Helen Shaw, UK director at Benjamin Moore.

Our selection of the best grey kitchen ideas will help you on your way to picking your favorite kitchen color ideas and painted kitchen ideas, and planning and designing the grey kitchen of your dreams.