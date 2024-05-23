All The Grocery Stores That Will Be Open On Memorial Day

Observed at the end of May, Memorial Day honors those in the military who have sacrificed their lives. The holiday also signals that summer (and plenty of barbecues) are on the way. Memorial Day weekend is almost synonymous with outdoor festivities and lots of food—potato salad, burgers, fruit salad, and anything that screams warm weather.

As you gear up for the weekend, you may be wondering what grocery stores will be open on Memorial Day. Maybe you need a beach chair, a six-pack of beer, or some last minute groceries for your Memorial Day cocktails or appetizers. If that's you, here's all the grocery stores open on Memorial Day, including those that will be closed. Keep in mind, many of these stores will have limited or varying hours, so be sure to check your local store before heading in.

And if you're still working on your holiday menu and shopping list, check out our Memorial Day salad recipes, side dishes, and our picks for the best hot dogs and barbecue sauces.

Grocery Stores Open On Memorial Day

ACME: pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours

Albertsons: pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours

Aldi: limited hours

Food Lion

Kroger



Meijer

Publix

Randalls: pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours



Safeway: pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours

Sam's Club : open until 6 p.m.

Target

Tom Thumb: pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegmans



Whole Foods

Grocery Stores Closed On Memorial Day

Costco

