Groundhog Day: What time will Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction?

Many have flocked to Pennsylvania to witness Punxsutawney Phil's forecast in real time, eager to learn whether winter will persist or if spring is around the corner.

Like every year the, beloved groundhog will once more use his shadow on Sunday to predict whether the cold will last six more weeks or if it's finally going to get warmer.

The "weather predictor extraordinaire" has been making this call at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania since 1886, making the tradition, just like Phil, over 100 years old. (Hint: The original Phil may have had a few other groundhogs take up the torch for him over the past century or so.)

Groundhog Day celebrations also revolve around Phil's forecast, making the prophetic rodent and his family the focal point of an often otherwise unremarkable winter day.

Here's what to know about Groundhog Day, including what time Phil will make his prediction.

What is Groundhog Day and when is it celebrated?

Punxsutawney Phil takes a break after he did not see his shadow predicting an early Spring during the 138th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2024, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The annual ritual, now known as Groundhog Day, has roots in centuries-old traditions.

European settlers, specifically the Pennsylvania Dutch, were the ones who brought the custom to the U.S., according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. But, before they made the trek to America, the tradition entailed checking to see if a hedgehog saw its shadow to predict the weather, not a groundhog. Due to a lack of hedgehogs, settlers in the new world began to rely on the groundhog, another small hibernating mammal.

The first official pilgrimage to witness Phil's prediction at Gobbler’s Knob occurred in 1887, but the practice was first acknowledged by a local newspaper the year before.

Ground Hog Day now takes place on Feb. 2, the date on which the settlers used to celebrate the similiar "Badger Day," according to reporting by the Pensacola News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"Badger Day" itself was derived from another holiday known as “Candlemas,” a Christian holiday held on Feb. 2 to commemorate the purification of the Virgin Mary after Jesus was born. Even before that, Candlemas had roots stretching back to pre-Christian Celtic seasonal celebrations. One of them, Imbolc, took place from Feb. 1 into Feb. 2.

Now, 138 years after his debut, Phill will make his prediction to a sold-out crowd.

As usual, if he sees his shadow when he appears to the public, winter will last another six weeks, and he will return to his den to continue hibernating. If he does not see his shadow, it means an early spring is on its way, and Phil will remain above ground.

AJ Dereume, groundhog handler, holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early Spring during the 138th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2024, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

What time will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow (or not)?

Phil's prediction typically happens after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

How to watch Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction live

A livestream for the event will be hosted on Visit Pennsylvania's website on Groundhog Day. The livestream, which will begin at 4 a.m. ET, has been linked here. You can also see the live stream below.

Contributing: Saman Shafiq and Julia Gomez, USA TODAY; Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Groundhog Day: When will Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction?