Group a 'shining example' of the power of walking

The group walk in and around Bristol, travel to some of the south west's coastlines, and take trips abroad [Keyons Sustrans]

The founder of a walking group set up to boost the confidence of women of colour said it now has more than 500 members.

Sophia Brown, from Whitchurch, Bristol, launched Steppin Sistas because she "didn’t see any black women or women of colour walking in certain places".

Also aimed at helping members' mental health, the group has been credited by one participant with stopping her suffering from insomnia.

Zoe Banks Gross, from walking and cycling charity Sustrans, called the group "a shining example" of the importance of safe places to be outdoors.

Ms Brown, an events manager, grew up in the countryside near Bath but said many women of colour feel "exposed or judged" in new places, which motivated her to set the group up in 2021.

She said: "I know the benefits of walking and I would say that through the pandemic, we were in a dark place."

Ms Brown said the group offers women of colour the chance to "enjoy nature and appreciate new environments" [Sophia Brown]

She added: "I thought it would be great to see if we could get more people out so they could feel the benefits of what walking does for them."

During the walks, the women are able to share their experiences.

Ms Brown said many of the women are now confident enough to walk on their own.

She added: "Sometimes it can be a tiny little bit emotional for me because it's like, wow - this group is really supporting these people."

Ms Brown had 25 women join her for the first nature walk with Steppin Sistas [Sophia Brown]

As well as walking in and around Bristol, they take trips to the coast and also abroad.

Sharing her story to encourage others to get out in the fresh air, Ms Brown said the group often use routes set up by Sustrans - who manage the National Cycle Network.

Ms Banks Gross, from the charity, said she hoped the example of Steppin Sistas would encourage other people to walk or cycle.

"We are so happy that the National Cycle Network is there to enable these women – and so many others from all walks of life – to explore the joys of green space on their doorstep in a safe and accessible way."

The Steppin Sistas group now have more than 500 members who attend regular walks [Bristol Steppin Sistas]

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links