A Guide to Common Terms and Helpful Questions to Ask at Your Breast Cancer Appointment

A handy guide to prepare you for your next medical visit, according to the editors at Verywell Health

Meeting with your healthcare provider to talk about breast cancer diagnosis can be stressful, but understanding the terms they use and knowing what questions to ask can make it easier. Here are a few things to understand before you arranging your appointment.



Commonly-Used Cancer Terms

Metastasis What happens when cancer spreads from its primary site to other areas of the body. It doesn’t happen to everyone with breast cancer, but when it does, it usually invades the bones, brain, liver, and/or lungs.

Biopsy The removal of tissue or cells that may reveal cancer under a microscope.

BRCA 1 and 2 genes Genes that sometimes show a defect associated with an increased risk for breast cancer. About 1 in 500 women has a mutation in their BRCA genes. Approximately 1 in 500 women carries a BRCA mutation, and those with this mutation may have up to a 70% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

Breast density A measure of how much fat tissue is in a breast versus gland and fibrous tissue. It can be harder to detect tumors in dense breasts.

CA 125 A blood test that measures levels of cancer antigen 125 in the body. It can be used to monitor breast and ovarian cancer and detect its recurrence.

CA 15-3 A similar test that is used to monitor breast cancer and its treatment.



Hormone therapy Medication that adjusts hormone levels in the body. It’s often used to treat patients with reproductive cancers.

Lymphedema Swelling and fluid retention (usually in the limbs) that may develop when lymph nodes are damaged by surgery, cancer, or cancer treatments.

Mastectomy Surgery to remove part or all of the breast(s). It may be followed by a reconstruction that reshapes or recreates breast tissue.

Mammogram A special kind of X-ray test that looks for signs of breast cancer.







Health Stat

1 in 8: The chance that a woman born today will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. — National Cancer Institute







Questions To Ask

Use these to guide conversations with your healthcare provider.

On breast cancer symptoms:

What are the most common symptoms?

Can breast cancer be asymptomatic?

When should I go to the ER or call your office?



On causes and risk factors:

What can cause breast cancer?

Do I have the breast cancer gene?

Should I get surgery if I do?

Could I pass the gene on to my children?

Should other family members get tested?



On diagnosis:

What cancer tests do I need?

Are there different types of breast cancer?

Which type of breast cancer do I have?

How is breast cancer graded?

What grade is my cancer?

Can the grade change over time?



On treatment:

What are the side effects of my medication?

Will I need surgery?

Could my cancer return after remission?

Are there any further tests or screenings I’ll need?







Medical Review

Medically Reviewed by Sohaib Imtiaz, MD, Verywell Health Chief Medical Officer







