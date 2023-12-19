Gwen Stefani is channelling her inner Barbie with this Swan Lake updo

Getty Images

While everyone is going crazy for sugar plum fairy makeup, Gwen Stefani just took us right back to another of Barbie's iconic acting roles—no, not Rapunzel, or the Princess and the Pauper... but Odette in Swan Lake. If you haven't seen the animated movie Barbie Swan Lake you seriously missed out and need to add it to your Twixmas watchlist.

Clearly, Gwen has seen the cinematic classic, because posting to her Instagram grid she compared her latest look to the woman herself and we don't disagree. Wearing her platinum hair piled on top of her head in a style worthy of a 90s prom queen or 'supermodel updo', as we've come to call them. Gwen looks every bit the living doll.

The 'do was by the iconic Suzette 'Boozer' and was perfection. The long curled bangs, the piecey yet elegant bun, *chefs kiss*. One of the usual slaying suspects, Anthonyh Nguyen was behind the beat and those frosty white and silver swan eyes. And those dense feathery lashes? It's all tying in.

It may not have been quite the glam that first evoked Odette though, we'll admit. Gwen's gown was absolutely covered all over in stunning off-white feathers. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the breathtaking gown was Marchesa and we can safely say Odette would be proud.

If you still don't know what we're talking about, please swipe, as Gwen included a photo of the icon herself in the carousel. Could Swan Lake makeup rival Sugar Plum Fairy this festive season?

