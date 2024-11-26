Are gyms open on Thanksgiving 2024? Details on Planet Fitness, YMCA, Orangetheory, more

Millions will gather with family or friends to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, but some may want to pump iron or sweat it out in the hours leading up to the feast.

The best way to make sure you will be able lift some Turkey Day weights is by figuring out when your gym will be open, or if it'll be open at all.

Some gyms may be closed completely, while others may offer members the ability to get a workout in during adjusted hours. Many grocery stores, retail stores, restaurant chains and even pharmacies tend to close or adopt limited hours in honor of Thanksgiving.

Here's what you need to know about major gym chains, like Planet Fitness, LA Fitness and YMCA, and whether or not they will be open on Thanksgiving this year.

When is Thanksgiving 2024?

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 28.

Is Planet Fitness open on Thanksgiving Day?

Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and operated by individual franchise owners so hours will vary by location. You can find a location near you and verify hours of operation for Thanksgiving Day here.

Is Orangetheory Fitness open on Thanksgiving Day?

Orangetheory Fitness studios will be open on a "modified schedule" to accommodate for the holiday. Most studios across the country will only be open for morning classes, so members get the chance to squeeze in a workout before festivities, if they so choose.

The best way to make sure your local Orangetheory Fitness studio will offer classes on Thanksgiving Day is to check in with them online or by phone. Orangetheory Fitness studios will also for a "Thanksgiving Workout" class on Thursday and a "Strength in Numbers Workout" on Friday.

Is Gold's Gym open on Thanksgiving Day?

Company-owned Gold's Gym locations across the country will be closed Thursday, but hours will vary by franchise location, according to a company statement obtained by USA TODAY on Tuesday.

The best way to find out if your local Gold's Gym will be open is by contacting the specific gym or double-checking hours of operation for Thanksgiving Day here.

Is 24 Hour Fitness open on Thanksgiving Day?

24 Hour Fitness locations will "generally" stick to the same, if not similar, schedule at locations across the country over the holidays, including Thanksgiving. That means a number of locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m. and will resume normal operations or open at 5 a.m. for the 24/7 club on Friday, Nov. 29.

There may be some variation at individual clubs, so it will be important for members to double check their own location to confirm, company spokesperson Greg Fisher shared with USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Members have also been granted the ability to bring someone in with a "buddy pass" through an existing membership or sign up for a full year BOGO membership during the holiday season.

Is YMCA open on Thanksgiving Day?

The best way to verify whether your local YMCA will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day is by reaching out via phone or checking online leading up to your visit, according to a YMCA spokesperson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which gyms open on Thanksgiving? Details on Planet Fitness, YMCA, more