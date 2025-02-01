The new H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon comes with a striking red dial

H. Moser & Cie. has launched multiple variants of the Pioneer watch into the market with unique colors and components. Its latest watch is the Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy.

This time around, the brand opted for a small and sleek design with a 40-mm case—something that can comfortably sit on the wrist without taking up too much space. The H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy comes with a red gold casing—a touch of elegance and style. The hour markers also have the same hue.

Even though the casing and hour markers are quite impressive, the dial takes the whole look to a new level. As the name hints, it has a striking burgundy color, which captures attention easily. Thanks to the fume-like finish, the center and the edges have different hues—this is H. Moser & Cie.’s signature finish.

At the 6 o’clock denotation, a small tourbillion complements gold hour markers. It runs on the HMC 805 caliber, a modern and high-end movement backed by a 72-hour power reserve. This variant of the watch has a wider opening onto the mechanism, which can be viewed through partially skeletonized bridges. Both the gear train and bi-directional automatic winding system wheels are visible.

The watch also has a high-quality green strap with perforations to elevate the style. Since the strap is green, it creates a certain color contrast that shifts the focus to the dial. While the green hue is quite stylish, it is not as bright as the burgundy color.

The new Burgundy edition is priced at $65,900.

